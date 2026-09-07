Is Bari Weiss Trying To Land Maria Bartiromo For 60 Minutes After Fox News Drama? Sources Speak Out

By now, it’s no secret that Bari Weiss has been making changes at 60 Minutes since becoming CBS News’ editor-in-chief. Weiss has since cut a number of staffers, including veteran correspondents and producers, with remaining staffers reportedly having positive or mixed feelings about that. Amid continued backlash aimed at some of Weiss’ moves, there have also been reports regarding the pundits she would supposedly like to land. Now, insiders are dropping claims about whether Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo is next.

It was reported last week that Bartiromo had been let go from Fox News and Fox Business, where she’d been working since 2013. The veteran journalist’s ousting – which she herself has disputed – was due to her allegedly leaking internal guidance she received from the network. Bartiromo had reportedly been directed to avoid covering information pertaining to U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims about the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. Bartiromo’s next moves are unclear, but one source claims Weiss has been in contact with her:

Maria and Bari have already spoken. Maria isn’t sitting around licking her wounds. She’s moving fast, and 60 Minutes is absolutely in the mix. She wants to remain a major player.

These sentiments were shared by an insider who spoke with Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice substack. At this time, neither CBS News nor Weiss herself have confirmed or denied that any kind of discussions with Bartiromo have taken place. Still, another source is alleging that Weiss is interested in Bartiromo for a few specific reasons:

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Maria brings something Bari understands is valuable: access. She can get CEOs, billionaires, political power players and Wall Street titans on the phone. You don’t throw away a Rolodex like that.

Throughout her career, Bartiromo has amassed a considerable amount of notoriety within the world of TV news. Aside from working for Fox, she’s also had stops at both CNN and CNBC. Bartiromo has been embroiled in controversies as well, including Smartmatic’s lawsuit involving conspiracy theories related to the 2020 election. The Mornings with Maria host was named a plaintiff in the $2.7 billion defamation suit, which is ongoing.

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If Maria Bartiromo were to be hired for 60 Minutes, she would be one of the latest new additions to the program. The past few months have seen Weiss and series EP Nick Bilton bring in Gianna Toboni, Sebastian Junger, Ross Douthat, Trevor Phillips and Ariel Levy. Said hirings came on the heels of the mass firings in May that saw correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi fired along with EP Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich. Scott Pelley was also fired shortly after reportedly accusing Weiss of “murdering” the show.

Several veteran anchors will still be present when 60 returns for Season 59 amid the 2026 TV schedule. Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim are still with the show amid the sea of “forced departures.” Rumors also suggest that Weiss isn’t done picking up pundits for the company, as she’s supposedly eyeing Chris Cuomo for a role. That remains to be seen, as is the case with Bartiromo, who purportedly has strong feelings about getting back to TV. Another insider said:

Maria believes she still belongs at the biggest table in television. And there is no bigger table than 60 Minutes. She wants back in the game — immediately.

The viewing public can only wait and see if Maria Bartiromo does actually make her way over to CBS News. It also remains to be seen what might come of Bartiromo’s continued drama with Fox News.