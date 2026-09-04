Ryan Reynolds Has A New Buddy Comedy, And I Agree With The Reviews On Its Biggest Problem
And who knew Kenneth Branagh was an action star?
Kenneth Branagh wouldn’t be the obvious choice (to me at least) to team up with Ryan Reynolds in an action comedy about being stuck behind enemy lines during the Cold War, but that is certainly what’s happening in Mayday. The Apple TV flick hit the 2026 movie calendar on September 4, and while I was pleasantly surprised at how funny Branagh is as Top Gun-obsessed, ex-KGB agent Nick, I’d agree that the weak point of Reynolds’ new buddy comedy is Reynolds himself.
Mayday takes place in the ‘80s, with Ryan Reynolds playing Navy pilot Troy Kelly, who is forced to eject from his plane and falls into the Soviet wilderness. Nick takes him in and ultimately agrees to help him get to safety. Kevin Maher of The Times UK gives the movie 3 out of 5 stars, saying Kenneth Branagh proves himself as an excellent action star in what is his most audacious career reinvention yet. Reynolds, meanwhile, could use a similar rebranding, Maher says, writing:
I have to admit that my tolerance for Ryan Reynolds’ smug sass has waned over the past few years, and it was definitely on full display when I pulled up Mayday with my Apple TV subscription. However, while Troy’s sarcasm felt a bit heavy-handed, I still laughed out loud a lot at his interactions with Kenneth Branagh’s Nick. Hanna Ines Flint of IGN says she also enjoyed their team-up, rating Mayday a “Good” 7 out of 10:
Frank Scheck of THR says the lead actors have infectious chemistry, and Mayday is a fun (though formulaic) throwback to the ‘80s buddy comedy. Scheck specifically praises the “superbly choreographed” fight scenes and Kenneth Branagh’s commitment as the amusing ex-Soviet agent. His Mayday review reads:
Josh Martin of InSession Film gives the movie a B+, praising writers/directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley for preventing Mayday from going too far off the rails. Ryan Reynolds settles into the role more as the movie goes on, and Branagh plays his character with confidence. Martin continues:
For Monica Castillo of AV Club, however, Mayday feels like a first draft from John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, resulting in a lackluster take on the “bumbling Americans abroad” subgenre. The critic gives it a D+ and says:
For me, it gets a little old watching Ryan Reynolds’ Troy fill every, single silence with a quip, especially when it’s low-hanging fruit of the “your face is ugly” variety. However, Kenneth Branagh’s Nick is the perfect complement, and I laughed way more than I thought I would. Critics overall seem to like it, too, as it’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 84%.
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If you want to give Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh’s new buddy comedy a try, it’s available to stream now with on Apple TV.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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