A Big Brother Houseguest Just Ripped The Funniest Fart In Live Feed History

Houseguests on Big Brother fart. It happens and is rarely worth a tweet, let alone a news story, but now and again, one of them farts in such a hilarious or notable way that fans can’t help but talk about it. This is one of those instances because Drew let out what is probably the funniest fart in the history of the live feeds.

Let’s back up because this needs context to understand why Big Brother fans are sharing the video at the same rate they would an epic blindside or an unexpected kiss. Yesterday, all of the remaining houseguests decided to play a little prank on Drew. They all hid inside the shower in his HOH room.

Initially, the little scheme worked like a charm. He wandered around the entire house for like five minutes trying to find anyone else to talk to. Eventually, he went into the HOH room and didn’t notice everyone hiding in the shower. Unfortunately, since he thought he was alone, he decided to rip a really loud fart, which caused everyone in the shower to collectively lose it at the same time.

I have to imagine Big Brother is going to show the clip during tonight’s live eviction episode. They've shown plenty of farts before but regardless, you can check out the comedy gold in the video below…

Drew went into the HOH bathroom and farted, and everyone hiding in the shower busted out laughing #BB28 #BBBitez pic.twitter.com/M8EXMPOdQ8September 3, 2026

Good on Drew for laughing this situation off. So many Big Brother fans are talking about how they would have to self-evict if that happened to them, but Drew just laughed along with everyone else and was a good sport about it. In a weird way, it’s a good example of why he’s been able to form pretty strong bonds with a ton of people in the house. He’s clearly a fun person to talk to and is a lot more relatable than what we often see on the show, which usually involves a mix of sassy comments to Julie, relentless hair combing, climaxless flirting with Melody and acquiescing to the icons.

Fart jokes aside, tonight’s Big Brother episode should be an absolute banger. Survivor legend Rick Devens is on the block for the first time after a questionable decision alongside Taylor and LaLa, and conversations on the live feeds have shown a ton of scheming going on. I won’t get into all of the specifics since there’s some potential spoilers for those not watching deep into the night, but if you want to get caught up, you can do so with Mick’s coverage here.

Either way, you can check out tonight’s episode on CBS or Paramount+. If the typical format holds, we’ll get a recap of the scheming in the house, hopefully this hysterical fart prank and then the Blockbuster where one of the three will take themselves off the block. Afterwards, we’ll get a live vote that could prove to be one of the most important of the entire season. I can't wait.