Kyle Busch Was Just On An Episode Of Top Chef This Season, But The Show Still Lovingly Paid Tribute To Him After His Death At 41

The sports world was hit with some truly devastating news this past week, as it was announced that celebrated racecar driver Kyle Busch died at the age of 41. Busch died on Thursday and, as of right now, his formal cause of death has not been given. Since news of Busch’s passing was confirmed, fellow racers as well as various fans have been honoring his memory. Also joining that chorus of tributes was Top Chef, which hosted Busch for one episode during its most recent season.

Busch appeared as a guest judge in Top Chef’s Season 23 premiere, which was filmed not in a kitchen but at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Joining Busch as a guest judge was fellow NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, and the two critiqued contestants’ fresh dishes. Following Busch’s death, the Bravo show’s official Instagram account shared a photo of him and Johnson from the episode along with a sweet caption. Check it out:

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The episode premiered back in March amid the 2026 TV schedule, and it includes some sweet tie-ins to the world of racing aside from its setting. During that particular episode, contestants are tasked with cooking a dish, but they’re not evaluated using the show’s traditional timer. Instead, the chefs must finish preparing their meal in however long a time it takes a racecar driver to complete 23 laps around the Speedway. What results is a fun episode filled with some delectable-looking southern cuisine.

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Considering we’re only a few months removed from that episode’s debut, it’s honestly surreal to consider that Busch is no longer with us. In the context of that installment, it’s quite refreshing to see Busch not completely in race mode and offering his thoughts on food. He may have been a world-class racer, but he was also a layered individual with a host of interests and talents.

Nevertheless, racing was how Busch made his name, and he was certainly one of the best to ever contribute to the history of the ever-evolving NASCAR. Busch raced professionally for 25 years and amassed numerous accolades, including multiple NASCAR Cup Series championship titles as well as the NASCAR Nationwide Series. He also held the distinction of having been named one of the racing organization’s 75 Greatest Racers of all time.

Busch was reportedly hospitalized ahead of his death due to a “severe illness,” according to ESPN. The day before, Busch – who shared two kids with wife Samantha – was reportedly testing out a racing simulator in Concord when he became ill. Reports also allege that Busch was coughing up blood the day before he passed away. Busch’s death also came just days before he was set to take part in the Coca-Cola 600.

It would be an understatement to say that Kyle Busch forged a serious legacy, and it surely won’t be forgotten. While it’s only a footnote in Busch’s immense history, the folks behind the elimination-heavy Top Chef can take comfort in knowing that they were able to work with him, if only for a little while. Anyone who still needs to catch up on Season 23 should definitely do so, and take a look at Busch’s delightful stint as a judge.