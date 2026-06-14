Top Chef Winner Rhoda On Sieger’s Viral Outburst Elimination And Why She Still Picked Him In The Finale
More tea from behind-the-scenes on Top Chef.
Rhoda Magbitang is the winner of Top Chef: Carolinas. I’m just going to go ahead and blurt this out, as it’s been quite a while since the finale aired on the 2026 TV schedule and I assume most of y’all would not have clicked on this article if you were in the dark. All things considered, all three cheftestants at the end – Sherry, Laurence and Rhoda – all had wins and minor errors in the finale, but Rhoda came up with the win. And she had eliminated contestant Sieger in her corner to help her get there.
Were viewers surprised Sieger was in the finale? Yes. Was Rhoda happy to have him there as her sous chef? Also yes. Let me explain.
Sieger had been eliminated once earlier in the season in a decision that I thought was pretty unfair. Still, the only reason he was even back on the show to begin with was because another Season 23 contestant had to drop out, and then he’d performed pretty well for a few weeks before being eliminated a second time. I don’t know how much of an emotional mess Sieger normally is, but he had a moment on TV in which he freaked out for much longer than the edit showed, asking for copies of the rules. It was clear he felt he was eliminated earlier than he expected, and he expressed he felt his dish fit the challenge much better than some of the other chefs.
Listen, it was not a fine moment for the Chicago Chef, but I’d kind of wondered if he freaked out the second time after feeling the first elimination hadn’t been fair. I’m not saying it was the right reaction, but I can kind of see what path of thinking may have led to him getting eliminated in a very hectic fashion. Because of the over-the-top outburst, I was also a little surprised to see him back for the finale.
Why Rhoda Picked Sieger In The Top Chef Carolinas Finale
Rhoda was asked about picking Sieger to help her during her final Top Chef cook, and she said there was never a doubt that she would pick him. Here’s her full take (via USA Today):
She noted Top Chef is a really difficult place to cook and that everyone in Season 23 was “passionate,” but seems very confident in her choice. It paid off, too, as Sieger quietly helped her to get everything done in the background. Laurence, on the other hand, had a different situation working with his sous chef Jonathan, and Jonathan gave him suggestions about how to cook the duck, etc, that may or may not have had an impact on that final cook.
Judge Gail Simmons Also Spoke About Bringing Sieger Back
In a long and varied conversation with The Ringer, Judge Gail Simmons also spoke about the weird circumstances leading to Jennifer’s exit on the great reality show, as well as Sieger getting the chance to come back and compete a second time. It’s not uncommon for this to happen thanks to “Last Chance Kitchen,” but it was definitely odd how it all went down. Anyway, from what Gail said, the Sieger break down was tough.
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This context is helpful in regards to what came next, from Gail's perspective, and there was a "lot more" we didn't see. She said she's still trying "to process" what happened on set. He really felt like he'd "followed the challenge," but she feels like he missed the fact the other cheftestants did, too. Still, she said:
She did mention the chefs are already "tired" by the time they hit Restaurant Wars. Amidst this, she was a little concerned about him coming back and managing in the finale, but she said Rhoda’s confidence led her to relax a little.
So, if you were wondering why they had Sieger back after his outburst on the series, it doesn’t sound like there was ever any concern, at least from Rhoda herself. Interestingly, Gail Simmons also called Rhoda and Sieger “particularly close” on “The Watch." She made her point more than once, and that has a lot of tongues on the Internet wagging for a completely separate – and absolutely unconfirmed – reason.
But I am happy Sieger was able to get over his elimination and do the work for Rhoda, and that Rhoda pulled through with the win. It was probably meant to be.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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