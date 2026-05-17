I Finally Caught Up On Top Chef, And I Love This Aspect Of Season 23

Top Chef is a show I often enjoy watching. However, for the last few years, I haven’t been a consistent watcher. I would either watch a couple of episodes and stop before the finale, or I would never start a season. I think Top Chef is one of the best reality TV shows, especially one of the must-watch cooking shows, so I decided to return to the series with Season 23.

The show hasn’t changed much since I last watched it, but I noticed this season had an unexpected factor. This made the season even more intriguing because of some of the dynamics. I didn’t know I needed to see them on Top Chef.

Warning: Top Chef Season 23 Episodes 1-10 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution,

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I Was Surprised Top Chef Season 23 Had So Many Familial Ties

Top Chef Season 23 features two sets of family members: twin brothers Brandon and Jonathan Dearden, and spouses Jennifer Lee Jackson and Justin Tootla. This isn’t the first time the series has featured family members in the same season. Michael and Bryan Voltaggio competed against each other in Season 6. Additionally, sometimes the Top Chef contestants may not be blood relatives, but they have ties from working in the same city or restaurant. These bonds almost make them family.

Connections and the small world of the food industry have been part of Top Chef’s brand since its inception. Therefore, it isn’t shocking to see family members or couples compete on the show, but it adds a special charm to Season 23. I have really enjoyed seeing these family members compete against each other but also work together. It’s been a lot more wholesome than expected. It made the show a little more sentimental.

The first episode of Season 23 made me curious about how these dynamics would alter how these contestants competed. Would someone be more ruthless at the expense of their family? Would they try to help them? Could it be another Voltaggio brothers situation where both make it far? This family casting decision creates many interesting variables for Top Chef Season 23.

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The Show Has Done This Before, But I Don't Recall Multiple In One Season

As stated, the Voltaggio brothers are the most famous example of family members competing against one another on Top Chef. Also, in Top Chef Season 4, then-partners Jennifer Biesty and Zoi Antonitsas competed against each other. Additionally, in 2021, Top Chef, Bravo, and Peacock attempted a family-based spin-off series called Top Chef: Family Style. It involved young chefs competing with their adult family members.

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I didn’t watch this Peacock original, so I'm not sure how it would rank amongst the best Peacock shows, but it seems like a fun premise. It also proves that the Top Chef producers enjoy seeing the family dynamics play out. This might explain why the series decided to feature two familial ties in Season 23. I am not a Top Chef superfan and missed a few seasons, but I have watched the show pretty consistently since its creation. I don’t recall a season ever having more than one familial tie. This makes Top Chef Season 23 unique.

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It Made Me Wonder How The Family Bonds Would Hinder Or Help The Season 23 Contestants

The Voltaggio brothers are my major reference to family members competing against one another on Top Chef. I also love cooking reality TV shows, so I have seen them work against and with each other on other shows. They’re competitive, but their love for one another shines through. I expected similar dynamics between Jennifer and Justin, and Brandon and Jonathan. However, that wasn’t really what happened. It seemed like both pairs wanted to work with each other more than against. I initially found it a little strange because I am so used to the ruthless competition on these shows. Well, Top Chef isn’t exactly ruthless, but a little less about helping one another and more about trying to prove who is the best chef.

However, eventually, I started to enjoy seeing the loving dynamics. It added a different flavor to the Top Chef I was used to. It made me want to see more seasons with family members competing, because I want to see how the familial dynamics differ from past seasons. Do they hurt or help these contestants? I didn’t know that was something I cared about seeing until Season 23.

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I Have Enjoyed Seeing These Relationships Play Out

Jennifer and Justin’s relationship was a little hard for me to fully understand until Jennifer had to leave the competition, and Justin could have returned after his elimination, but he chose to leave as well. It was one of the biggest surprises in Top Chef history. I expected Justin to decide to compete without her, because so many chefs treat the show as a major dream. They wouldn’t pass on a second opportunity. However, Justin’s decision shows that yes, Top Chef is great, but he loves Jennifer much more than the show.

He would rather leave and help her than get a few more weeks or win the show. I found that really admirable and showcased how deeply he loves her. I think reality TV shows often emphasize the drama, and that often leads to great reality TV moments, but this felt more human. It showed an act of true love that we don’t often see on these shows.

In episode 8 of Season 23, Brandon is eliminated. He becomes one of the Top Chef contestants eliminated earlier than expected. It’s sad to see Brandon go, but now we get to see how Jonathan competes without his brother. I loved seeing their brotherhood. Now, I am curious and excited to see Jonathan do it on his own.

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Top Chef Season 23 Makes Me Want An Entire Season Involving Family Members Competing Against One Another

I know Top Chef: Family Style exists now. And maybe it’s another cooking show that deserves more attention, but I don’t want to see family members working together. I want to see them competing against one another. We need Top Chef: Blood Ties or something. A season all about people going against their family members. As we saw on Top Chef Season 23, it might not be volatile, but it might lead to some interesting moments and developments.

We need a new way to see a full season of family members against each other. It could be very compelling TV for the long-run competition show. Top Chef Season 23 has been so entertaining and one of the best shows to watch with the Peacock subscription.