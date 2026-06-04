Who I Think Will Win Top Chef Season 23's Finale, And Who I Actually Want To Win

One of my personal highlights from the 2026 TV schedule is almost here: Top Chef’s finale, which slots ju-u-ust after “Restaurant Wars.” (Especially this year’s, given how well contestants did in comparison to past failings.) The final three contestants from the Carolinas season are all very impressive, and I wouldn’t hesitate for a single second before diving face-first into dishes prepared by finalists Sherry Cardoso, Laurence Louie, and Rhoda Magbitang. But only one culinary talent can win out.

Ahead of 23rd season’s final episode, titled "The Final Toast," I wanted to lay out my prediction for who I think will be Top Chef’s newest champ, which stands apart from the chef that I actually want to see winning the $250,000 grand prize. Though again, for what it’s worth, I actually do really like each of the last three standing, which definitely isn’t the case every year.

Who I Think Will Win Top Chef Season 23, And Why

(Image credit: Bravo)

Total Victories So Far: 3 Quickfire challenges, and 3 Elimination challenges

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If I were a betting man, and I was betting food instead of money, I'd put down a whole refrigerator full of meat on an outcome where Kristen Kish calls out Rhoda's name when announcing the big winner. Rhoda's gonna win it, and I'll be genuinely surprised if that isn't the case.

For one, the Filipino chef is a beast in the kitchen, which is obviously going to be the biggest factor in any of this. She came out of the gate strong, winning the first two elimination challenges, and though she was eliminated in the fifth episode, she returned post-Wars and has won challenges in four out of the past five episodes.

As well, even though I know Top Chef isn't scripted to be like an underdog sports movie, how perfect would it be Rhoda to have crushed out at Last Chance Kitchen in order to return to the competition and win it all, similar to Kristen Kish's own Top Chef journey back in Season 10? I can absolutely imagine the host sobbing proudly while delivering the announcement.

Even beyond the deep well of talent and palate-pleasing island-leaning cuisine, Rhoda also arguably appears as poised and stress-free as anyone in the Top Chef cycle, and is rarely seen without a smile beaming on her face. (All the compliments and wins certainly help there.) She's not the kind of chef that trips up under pressure, and she doesn't seem to have a panic mode, which has been a deciding factor between winning and losing chefs in the past. She's got it all.

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Who I Actually Want To Win Top Chef 23, And Why

(Image credit: Bravo)

Total Victories So Far: 2 Quickfire challenges and 4 Elimination challenges

Realize that this is really kind of splitting hairs, as I would not be upset in the slightest if Rhoda gets crowned this season's champ. But my truest fandom all season long has aligned with Laurence Louie, the Canto-American chef who seems like he'd be the nicest dude to work with, work for, be friends with, etc. If there's any one chef who somehow managed to seem even more calm and collected than Rhoda, it's Laurence.

A past competitor on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing and a champion on both Beat Bobby Flay and Chopped, Louie has certainly proven himself to be worthy of victory throughout Season 23, and has only been in the Bottom twice in 13 episodes. And in neither of those cases did I actually think he was going to get the boot, because even his "worst" dishes have been imaginatively conceived and seemed to taste pretty good. So he has yet to actually botch anything.

Much like Rhoda, Laurence goes with whatever flow that's tasked of him, and doesn't let his nerves derail his plans or motivations. As well, he's a total sweetheart in the kitchen, assisting others when needed (and possible), giving positive feedback and generally being an uplifting spirit. Maybe not the kind of attitude that would have gone all the way in Top Chef's earlier seasons when attitudes flared more often, but perfect for where the show is now.

As well, all three chefs are now in the pocket where they're cooking from the heart as well as the brain, and it's hard to imagine any of them cracking under the pressure of the finale. But again, only one of them can walk out of there a winner. And if it ends up being Sherry Cardoso instead of Rhoda or Laurence, I'd applaud just as loudly, since she's definitely come a long way in rising up the ranks, and she's never been more in her element.

Still, Laurence gets my vote. Unless he screws up his final meal. Don't do it, Laurence!

All of Top Chef’s Season 23 episodes can be streamed via Peacock subscription ahead of the finale hitting Bravo on Monday, June 8, at 9:45 p.m. ET.