Tom Colicchio Had A Four-Word Response After Laurence Got Honest About Losing The Top Chef $250K
Gotta love all the love.
Spoiler warning for those who haven't watched Top Chef's Season 23 finale on Bravo or streaming via Peacock subscription.
Another year, another new Top Chef champion, this time with Filipino Rhoda Magbitang taking the top prize as the first female winner since Season 17. It was a well-deserved win that I expected, even though I was partially rooting for Laurence Louie to take the metaphorical crown. The Quincy, Mass.-based talent was still a winner to his wife, his restaurant staff, and the many viewers and diners inspired by his journey as a Chinese-American chef. And in Tom Colicchio's eyes as well.
Chef Laurence took to Instagram in the days after the finale aired and shared a lengthy and loving post that reflected on his entire Top Chef experience, while also heaping appreciation and praise onto those who have been cheering him on from the start. Sharing that it would be wasteful to sulk over losing rather than celebrating the exposure and community of fans and followers, he wrote:
Throughout his message, Laurence turned any amount of disappointment and dissatisfaction over the loss into appreciation for bringing that big of a spotlight onto his culture, his family, his cuisine, and his restaurant Rubato. (I have to imagine getting a table there is slightly more complicated than it was a year ago.) He wants to not only have inspired younger Chinese-American viewers to live their dreams, but also the many nerds out there who mix culinary skills with tabletop gaming.
Understandably, the chef's thoughtful and humbling words brought out a ton of like-minded comments from fans and followers, including one of his Top Chef judges.
Tom Collichio, Rhoda Magbitang And More Chefs Share The Love For Laurence Louie
After 23 years of Top Chef drama, Tom Colicchio is somehow still as domineering and intimidating as he ever was, even if a lot of his harder edges have been rounded out over time. (Although his reactions during Seiger's post-elimination blowback still would have sent me hiding under a rock.) So even though his response to Laurence's post was just four words, those four words say it all:
When someone is using their pop culture status to bring more attention and awareness to those who are often left out of the spotlight, that makes them more than just a great chef, and solidifies that they're a solid human being. Do I now wish that Bravo would somehow figure out a way to spin the long-running competition off into Top Human? Well yeah.
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Laurence took Colicchio's words to heart, but not before joking about turning Tom's compliment into a financial boon.
Amidst the dozens and dozens of praiseful comments from fans and locals showing appreciation on the chef for his messages about representation, other household-name chefs also shared the love, including Rhoda herself, as well as finale guest star and Season 4 champ Stephanie Izard, Season 1 finalist Tiffani Faison and more.
- RHODA MAGBITANG: I read this through tears. You truly are a gem. I am so honored to know you and love you through this crazy experience. This is only the beginning, my friend ❤️
- TOP CHEF: 🧡
- STEPHANIE IZARD: Chef you did amazing! Congrats!! Be so proud 🔥
- LEA ANNE WONG: 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
- TIFFANI FAISON: This was a W I N for everyone. Congrats, Chef 🫶
- JAMIE LYNCH: Congrats on the life changing experience chef! Loved watching you cook
- MICHELLE RAGUSSIS: 👏👏👏👏👏 amazing job Chef
Given his popularity and just how close he technically came to winning out the season, I'm hoping we'll see Laurence Louie again in a future season of Top Chef All-Stars or Top Chef Redemption Round-Up or whatever the producers end up calling the next season with returning competitors.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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