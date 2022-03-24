Law And Order: SVU's Noah Benson Actor Shares 'Awesome' BTS Stories About Hanging With Mariska Hargitay And Ice-T

Law & Order: SVU’s Ryan Buggle, who portrays Captain Olivia Benson’s son Noah, has quite a special and fun relationship with his co-stars. The 12-year-old actor has been playing Noah since 2017 and has grown close to the cast over the years, especially on-screen mother Mariska Hargitay, as well as Ice-T. Now Buggle is opening up about his relationship with Hargitay and Ice-T, and it sounds pretty awesome.

Ryan Buggle discussed all things SVU with Today, and even shared some pretty incredible stories that didn’t even happen on set. Buggle revealed that he has sleepovers with Hargitay’s kids Amaya, Andrew, and August at her house. And actress is just as awesome off-screen as she is on-screen, based on Buggle's comments:

I said I like yo-yos, and she was like, ‘OK, great!’ So we went to this giant toy store. She literally bought me all the yo-yos there. It was awesome.

Knowing that Mariska Hargitay is just as cool in real life as she is as Olivia Benson is something that will keep me going for years. Buggle also opened up about playing Nintendo with Ice-T, who portrays Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, while waiting to film a scene. While it may have been fun for the young actor, his video game skills were not up to par with the rapper’s, admitting he “got crushed.” He said:

I actually got to play Nintendo with Ice-T. It was so cool! It’s probably the best day of my life.

Although we don’t see Ryan Buggle as Noah in too many episodes, it’s nice to know that he still hangs out with his on-screen mom, as well as her right-hand man. Actors having a special bond with each other in real life can help create on-screen chemistry, and it looks like that is no problem with Buggle, Mariska Hargitay, and Ice-T, who also has three children. Hopefully we’ll get more of Noah soon, especially following his big coming out episode earlier this year.

Having three kids of her own, it’s not surprising to see that Mariska Hargitay basically treats Buggle like one of her own or that she's good with children. Last year, the actress actually surprised an 11-year-old who stopped her own kidnapping. Hargitay surprised the girl, Alyssa Bonal, via video chat. With the NBC series heavily involving child kidnappings, this one ended on a high note.

Meanwhile, Season 23 has seen some intense storylines, and it has also included some returnees. Former series regular Demore Barnes will return as a guest star in an upcoming episode, reprising his role as Christian Garland. The actor left at the beginning of Season 23, along with Jamie Gray Hyder. Garland had left his job before anyone had the chance to fire him, so it will be interesting to see just how SVU brings him back and whether this could lead to more episodes in the future with him. While it's unknown when we could get Noah Benson again, at least we know that there are sleepovers at Mariska Hargitay’s house.

