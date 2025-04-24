After I Heard Law And Order’s Hugh Dancy Quote SVU’s Iconic Opening, I Love His Take On 'Betrayal Of The Position’ After The Crossover
My eyes are peeled for what's next for ADA Nolan Price following the crossover.
The Law & Order world will return to the 2025 TV schedule in the aftermath of the two-part crossover that combined the original series and Law & Order: SVU for the first time in several years. The stakes were higher than usual, with a series of murders and sexual assaults vicious enough to require the talents of two different units and a case that hit close to home for Captain Olivia Benson.
It was also a huge case for ADA Nolan Price on the legal side of the situation, and Hugh Dancy opened up to CinemaBlend about Price's speech to Mariska Hargitay’s character… and he quoted a bit of the iconic SVU opening narration in the process.
Price Confronted Benson In The Crossover
When I spoke with the Hannibal alum, I’d already seen the two crossover episodes, which are both available streaming now with a Peacock subscription. Price had a number of big scenes in the event, including trying the case before a jury, but the moment that really stood out to me was when he had the unenviable task of advising Benson that she should recuse herself after the dirty cop killer went after her son to try and intimidate her. Price told her:
Considering that Price was the closest person there to an unbiased party, it was a big statement to make to Benson and seemed to win him some begrudging points with her. SVU's ADA Carisi was a bit more placating toward his longtime friend than Law & Order’s ADA was, and it made for such an interesting dynamic that I had to get Hugh Dancy's thoughts on what it says about his character.
Hugh Dancy Weighs In
While Hugh Dancy was part of the previous crossover event back in 2022 that also included Law & Order: Organized Crime, Price had a bigger part to play this time. When I asked for his take on Price’s speech about being “infuriated” by Lt. Gomez’s double life as a murderer and rapist, Dancy ended up quoting part of the SVU opening narration. He said:
Do I think that Hugh Dancy was deliberately quoting the “In the criminal justice system, sexually-based offenses are considered especially heinous” line from SVU’s opening narration? Not really, but “heinous” certainly applies to both the sexually-based crossover case and the kinds of cases that Price generally prosecutes on Law & Order, even sometimes leading to unsatisfying endings.
It’s also not unprecedented for his character’s personal feelings to overlap into his approach to a case, including what Dancy previously referred to as Price’s “pride in himself.” He went on to address the fine line the ADA was walking in the crossover when it came to his personal feelings vs. objectivity in the courtroom:
Honestly, for as much as Law & Order is a procedural TV show, there are serialized elements to it, and I’m going to be watching Price with a closer eye towards what he chooses to show and what he works to conceal in front of a jury. It might even come across differently after viewers saw Price and Carisi joining forces with their slightly different approaches.
Hugh Dancy only had good things to say about the “enjoyable” experience of working with Peter Scanavino as his SVU counterpart when they “hadn’t crossed paths at all” beforehand. He went on about Scanavino and SVU:
Law & Order and SVU likely won’t be crossing over again any time soon, and NBC technically hasn’t officially renewed either show for the 2025-2026 TV season yet, although SVU landing a new showrunner is certainly a good sign for that series. Still, it’s worth keeping an eye on characters in the wake of the two-parter to see if they come across any differently after the juxtaposition with SVU.
Both shows are taking the week off on April 24, but Law & Order and SVU will be back on Thursday, May 1 in their usual 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET time slots on NBC. You can also revisit past episodes streaming on Peacock.
As for the third current show in the franchise, Law & Order: Organized Crime is now back and “more realistic” than ever, according to one star, and not everything is going to be as funny as Christopher Meloni’s “most unsexy pickup line you can imagine.” Peter Scanavino weighed in on what Carisi might be like on OC; I for one would love to see Price on the streaming series as well.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
