Law And Order's Reid Scott Talks Riley Getting 'Rather Triggered' In The Next Episode And The Writers Being 'True To Their Word'
This has been a long time coming for Detective Riley.
Law & Order returns after a brief break that followed the ripped-from-the-headlines story about a murdered insurance CEO with an episode that puts Detective Riley in a rough position. The death of a young girl hits a little too close to home for the detective in the new installment on April 3, and Reid Scott opened up about his character being "triggered" and how this storyline in the 2025 TV schedule helps pay off on a promise from the writers.
The new episode airing on NBC on April 3 (and streaming next day with a Peacock subscription) is called "A Perfect Family," and Riley will have to work to piece together the final moments of a student's life before she was thrown to her death. Reid Scott spoke with CinemaBlend about how his character is about to go through the emotional wringer over the span of an hour, saying:
Being triggered by cases involving violence against women certainly makes for a character who fits in well in a world also include Law & Order: SVU, but viewers don't often see cases hit too close to home for him. Riley certainly felt it when Dixon departed, and his personal life intersected with the job earlier in Season 24 when his brother (played by New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold) turned up. The situation in "A Perfect Family" puts pressure on him in a different way, as Reid Scott elaborated:
Law & Order is of course massively successful as a procedural, at more than 500 episodes and counting, but that doesn't mean episodes can't also dig into more serialized character-heavy storylines. According to Reid Scott, it's a treat for him when he gets the opportunity to delve into what drives his character. He shared:
Scott's comments track with what Mehcad Brooks, who plays Det. Shaw, previewed about Law & Order feeling "updated" in Season 24, and Hugh Dancy similarly got the chance to dig into Price's tragic history earlier this year. Riley is up next! The Veep alum continued:
"A Perfect Family" will be Chapelwaite actress Justine Colan's first episode as Bridget Riley, and Reid Scott only had good things to say about her playing his character's daughter. He shared that having Riley's daughter is "put it in front of my face in a way that I really liked, because I got to see it," and went on:
The new episode will show a different side of Det. Riley than fans usually see each week, and what sounds like a difficult case for the character was a great experience for the actor. Check out the preview for what to expect:
Tune in to NBC on Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET for the "A Perfect Family" episode of Law & Order, ahead of Law & Order: SVU revisiting Carisi's traumatic experience at 9 p.m. ET. The two dramas are set for a crossover on April 17, which will be a very big night for the franchise, as the Season 5 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime will air in its old 10 p.m. ET time slot after SVU. The rest of the season will exclusively stream on Peacock.
