Law And Order’s Jesse L. Martin Is Returning To NBC This Season, But What Do Critics And Fans Think Of His New Show The Irrational?

With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes wreaking havoc on scripted TV series this fall , NBC finds itself in the enviable position of being able to premiere a handful of scripted content. This includes a couple of new series, and Law & Order fans are likely excited to see Jesse L. Martin return to the network in The Irrational . Critics were able to screen the first three episodes of the upcoming drama ahead of its September 25 premiere, so let’s see if they think of the series and whether or not this could be a good substitute for fans who miss Ed Green .

The Irrational is based on the behavioral economics book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions by Dan Ariely. The series stars Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, a behavioral science professor whose expertise in human nature allows him to help on cases involving governments, corporations and law enforcement. According to NBC’s synopsis, the professor will meet his match in a domestic terror suspect. Let’s see what critics are saying about NBC’s upcoming drama.

Saloni Gajjar of AV Club gives it a C, saying that Jesse L. Martin is the only actor who gives a memorable performance in what is a pretty average network procedural. However, the fact that it’s filling a void amid the strikes might just be enough to gain an audience, and the story does decent justice to the mystery surrounding Alec. The review continues:

It’s a good thing that Alec’s personal mystery threads the show, because the case-of-the-week format isn’t nearly as wild as intended. Don’t get us wrong: The crimes are quite absurd, ranging from a fatal plane crash to polonium poisoning. At least in its initial episodes, the show zeroes in on less obvious cases to depict a thrilling facade. But none of it lands because the performances are extremely wooden, and the dialogue is packed with police and psychological jargon. A procedural needs steady supporting and guest characters to tick (again, look no further than SVU), but The Irrational just doesn’t invest in them.

Dave Nemetz of TV Line says that as one of the only scripted premieres this fall The Irrational has our full attention but it doesn’t quite deserve it. The critic calls it a stubbornly mediocre procedural with a half-decent hook, but says it doesn’t play to Jesse L. Martin’s strengths the way that Law & Order and The Flash did. In Nemetz’s words:

Alec’s crime-solving methods do add some fun psychological wrinkles to the procedural formula, and the pilot written by Arika Lisanne Mittman (Elementary, Timeless) is straightforward but effective. But the plots and character arcs are clogged up with clichés, beginning with Alec: He’s a quirky loner who drives a vintage car and is nursing a past trauma, indicated by the mysterious burn scar on his face. He was badly burned in a church bombing twenty years ago, and those behind it still have not been brought to justice. That means, of course, that there’s a shadowy conspiracy for Alec to unravel bit by bit in each episode — but the mystery isn’t nearly compelling enough to keep us interested.

Despite what could considered tepid reviews, many viewers still seem excited to check out the premiere, including this one who is confident that Jesse L. Martin’s involvement can elevate any script:

Definitely still going to watch & support Jesse L Martin. And having to bear witness to the mediocre (at best) material he has saddled with in the last three to four seasons of The Flash I actually have no doubt this show will be a step up from that.

Many others are excited to check out the premiere, writing on X:

Love Psychology Courses, especially one led by Jesse L. Martin's character, Prof. Alec Mercer! The storyline sounds Intriguing! 👏🏾😃💯 – bjfstrgazer

Can’t wait to see Jesse L Martin again! – SweetPeaWoof

Fiiine NBC I'll watch it cuz Jesse l.Martin is in it😂 – MalMatt123

JESSE L. MARTIN IN A NEW NBC SERIES BUT WILL THEY LET HIM SING???? – meatsical

Jesse L. Martin? 😍😍😍 Yes!!! Will be watching! 💜 – Loretta24714148