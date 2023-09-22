Law And Order’s Jesse L. Martin Is Returning To NBC This Season, But What Do Critics And Fans Think Of His New Show The Irrational?
One of this fall's only new scripted series is set to premiere.
With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes wreaking havoc on scripted TV series this fall, NBC finds itself in the enviable position of being able to premiere a handful of scripted content. This includes a couple of new series, and Law & Order fans are likely excited to see Jesse L. Martin return to the network in The Irrational. Critics were able to screen the first three episodes of the upcoming drama ahead of its September 25 premiere, so let’s see if they think of the series and whether or not this could be a good substitute for fans who miss Ed Green.
The Irrational is based on the behavioral economics book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions by Dan Ariely. The series stars Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, a behavioral science professor whose expertise in human nature allows him to help on cases involving governments, corporations and law enforcement. According to NBC’s synopsis, the professor will meet his match in a domestic terror suspect. Let’s see what critics are saying about NBC’s upcoming drama.
Saloni Gajjar of AV Club gives it a C, saying that Jesse L. Martin is the only actor who gives a memorable performance in what is a pretty average network procedural. However, the fact that it’s filling a void amid the strikes might just be enough to gain an audience, and the story does decent justice to the mystery surrounding Alec. The review continues:
Dave Nemetz of TV Line says that as one of the only scripted premieres this fall The Irrational has our full attention but it doesn’t quite deserve it. The critic calls it a stubbornly mediocre procedural with a half-decent hook, but says it doesn’t play to Jesse L. Martin’s strengths the way that Law & Order and The Flash did. In Nemetz’s words:
Despite what could considered tepid reviews, many viewers still seem excited to check out the premiere, including this one who is confident that Jesse L. Martin’s involvement can elevate any script:
Many others are excited to check out the premiere, writing on X:
- Love Psychology Courses, especially one led by Jesse L. Martin's character, Prof. Alec Mercer! The storyline sounds Intriguing! 👏🏾😃💯 – bjfstrgazer
- Can’t wait to see Jesse L Martin again! – SweetPeaWoof
- Fiiine NBC I'll watch it cuz Jesse l.Martin is in it😂 – MalMatt123
- JESSE L. MARTIN IN A NEW NBC SERIES BUT WILL THEY LET HIM SING???? – meatsical
- Jesse L. Martin? 😍😍😍 Yes!!! Will be watching! 💜 – Loretta24714148
If you want to see Jesse L. Martin’s return to NBC, The Irrational is set to premiere at 10 p.m. ET Monday, September 25, following the premiere of The Voice on NBC. See what other premieres are coming soon with our 2023 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Dirk Libbey
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Megan Behnke
By Riley Utley