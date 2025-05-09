‘I Would Love To Keep Making It’: The Irrational Showrunner Was Optimistic About A Season 3 Renewal, So I’m Extra Bummed By NBC’s Cancellation
The Season 2 finale was the end for Jesse L. Martin.
The end has officially come for another NBC series, on the same day that saw the cancellations of Night Court and Suits LA: Jesse L. Martin's The Irrational has been cancelled. The two-season drama's finale aired all the way back in March, so cast and crew had been waiting more than six weeks to see if that last episode was strong enough to earn a Season 3. The unfortunate news reminded me of my conversation with The Irrational's showrunner about her optimism for a third season, as well as the musical episode that will go down as one of my personal favorite episodes of the entire series.
Regarding the cancellation, Deadline reports that the ratings drops from the first season to the second as well as a packed primetime lineup in the fall contributed to the drama getting the axe, although the decision was reportedly difficult due to former Law & Order cast member Jesse L. Martin's popularity at the network.
When I spoke with showrunner/EP/writer Arika Lisanne Mittman ahead of the finale in March, she previewed the "really intense" episode that would end Season 2, which now goes down as the series finale. It didn't end on a cliffhanger so much as a fresh start for Alec and Rose, which I was looking forward to as a big fan of what Legacies' Karen David brought to the show. At the time, I asked Mittman if the finale had been planned to double as a series finale just in case The Irrational was cancelled, and she shared:
While the finale ended with Rose deciding to give up the spy life, continue her relationship with Alec, and Alec discovering that he's been followed, the most memorable element of Season 2 for me has to be the musical episode, called "Suddenly Alec," that is now the second-to-last episode of The Irrational ever.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Check out the two seasons of Jesse L. Martin's The Irrational with a subscription. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
With Rent's Jesse L. Martin (who also sang in The Flash's musical episode) and former Galavant star Karen David in the cast, how could my musical theater-loving heart not swell at the stars singing Little Shop of Horrors in an episode? It certainly salts the wound of the cancellation, as Arika Lisanne Mittman had fun with it as well:
The origin of the musical episode goes back to Mittman being a big fan of Rent, which was Jesse L. Martin's big break into Broadway back in the '90s, and he reprised his role for the 2005 film adaptation in a tear-jerking performance. In fact, one of the showrunner's goals from the start was to get him singing as Alec, so at least that happened before the NBC cancellation! Back in March, Mittman sasid:
Apparently, Jesse L. Martin and Karen David brought the idea of Alec and Rose going undercover in a community theater production, which set Mittman on the path of figuring out if there was "any way that we can do this community theater episode." She went on:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Perhaps I would be better off not reflecting on the fun of the musical episode while processing the news of The Irrational's cancellation, but there is at least the sweetness of Arika Lisanne Mittman getting her wish for Jesse L. Martin to sing to go along with the bitter news this spring.
There are no reports of plans to shop The Irrational around to produce a third season on another network on platform, so this truly does seem to be the end of the line. If you want to revisit the two seasons (and/or skip to the musical episode), you can find the show streaming with a Peacock subscription now.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Just Watched Heart Eyes On Streaming, And I Need To Talk About How The Gruesome Opening Scene Was Inspired By One Of The 'Creepiest' Engagement Photo Trends
After NBC Cancelled Night Court, I'm Flashing Back To What John Larroquette Told Us About The Season 3 Cast Finally Getting 'All The Gears Greased'