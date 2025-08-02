I Haven't Been As Much Into Anime This Year, But Dan Da Dan Has Reignited That Spark

I have a confession to make – I haven't been as much into anime this year. I know, I know – I'm the kind of girl who literally a year ago I would be recommending the best anime to start on or the best dark anime to watch, or ranking all the Pokémon anime . However, this year, it just hasn't been in the cards.

It wasn't because I didn't want to watch it. It's mainly because life has been so busy, and with so much new content coming out, things often get lost in the mix. I've only been able to check out a few good anime this year because I really felt inclined to, such as like Solo Leveling Season 2 . Other than that, it's been a little tricky.

However, Dan Da Dan Season 2 has begun releasing on Netflix, and I have to say, I've been enjoying it thoroughly. In fact, it might just be what reignites the flame for me to check out more anime.

The New Season Of Dandadan Has Been Truly Peak

When it comes to anime, everyone always says that their seasons are peak, meaning they're the best they've ever been. Many have entire anime series that have taken that "peak" definition. But for me, Dan Da Dan earned that with its second season, which began with the Evil Eye arc.

I watched a lot of anime in 2024 , and the first season of Dan Da Dan was the one I considered the best of the year. I was waiting ages for Season 2 to drop, even if I wasn't as into anime as I have been in the past. But this year, they throw you right into the action, giving barely a second to breathe, and you're just wondering how the heck these characters are going to make it out of this alive. It's the epitome of peak.

The Animation And Story Have Been Off The Walls

Something else that Dan Da Dan has going for it is the story. Is it as emotionally gripping and intense as the epic anime Attack on Titan ? Not by a long shot. However, Dan Da Dan gets dark very quickly in Season 2 with, and as someone who hasn't had the chance to read the manga it's based on, I wasn't expecting the backstory of one of the new characters.

That, paired with the phenomenal animation, made this second season that much more intriguing and exciting to watch. It was like I was on the edge of my seat the entire time, just waiting for the ball to drop. I, for one, need to see so much more.

Anime's Been Hit Or Miss For Me This Year, But This Makes Me Want To Dive Back Into It

When I say anime really has been hit or miss for me, I mean it. However, that's also because I haven't taken the time to check out the best new releases. Heck, I probably missed some on the 2025 TV schedule because I haven't been paying attention to it.

But Dan Da Dan really makes me want to return to the world of anime. We're entering an age of anime where numerous creative ideas are emerging, and the world is eagerly awaiting their unveiling. Dan Da Dan is an excellent example of how something so ridiculous can become epically awesome.

Even so, it's not the only great anime out there right now. Now, I am inspired to head out and check on Crunchyroll to see what is new, because the anime bug has been reignited. Don't be surprised if that's all you see me talking about in the next few weeks.