Following Fantastic Four’s Successful Opening Weekend, I’m Relieved To Hear A Key Detail About Pedro Pascal’s Role In Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some peaks and valleys in recent years, but it continues to release new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature multiple teams of superheroes. After The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in theaters, we got an update about Pedro Pascal's role that might be a relief.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, as the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest. Filming is underway, and rumors are swirling about what the Russo Brothers' movie might entail. There were rumors that Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/ Mr. Fantastic was the lead character of Doomsday, Variety is refuting them. Instead, this new report claims that he plays an "integral" role, but isn't the "centerpiece" of the blockbuster. Color me intrigued.

While the Fantastic Four were confirmed in Doomsday's cast announcement, it sounds like Red Richards won't be leading The Avengers when that movie hits theaters next December. But given the mid-credits scene for The Fantastic Four that seemingly debuted Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, I have to assume that they will heavily factor into the story.

Pedro Pascal has been named the internet's daddy, and he's got tons of fans thanks to his acclaimed roles in The Last Of Us, The Mandalorian, and Game of Thrones. He's already crushing it as Reed Richards, but some fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order didn't want to see him leading The Avengers so soon after his debut.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As previously mentioned, multiple teams of superheroes are expected to factor into the action of Avengers: Doomsday. Aside from Earth's Mightiest Heroes, we'll also see the Thunderbolts aka the New Avengers, The Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. And with the multiverse in play, it seems like just about anything could happen in The Russo Brothers' next to Marvel projects.

The Thunderbolts+ credits scene showed the Fantastic Four's ship appearing in the main MCU timeline, which will presumably be the first of these team crossovers. First Steps was a strong first outing for the quartet of heroes (as well as the scene stealer H.E.R.B.I.E.). And I'm eager to see how this family unit ends up interacting with more scrappy groups like the New Avengers. I also can't wait to see Mister Fantastic and company reacting to the tech in the main timeline, after living in retro futuristic alternate universe.

Pedro Pascal and company are just starting their tenures in the MCU, but they've gotten off to a great start. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. And Avengers: Doomsday will follow suit on December 18th, 2026.