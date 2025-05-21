CBS’ FBI Finales Live Blog Watchalong: I’m Reacting To Both The OG Team Fighting For Their Lives And The Final Episodes Ever Of Most Wanted And International

Refresh

Will Wes Go Too Far? Normally I'd assume that FBI: International would let any of the agents go TOO far unless the cast member was leaving, but with the show ending, I'm less confident that Wes' job will be intact by the time the credits roll. Maybe he could be ousted for his actions toward Lloyd, and either Vo or Raines could take over leading the Fly Team while the other takes the promotion back in the States? All bets are off in series finales, although I'd hate to see Jesse Lee Soffer's latest character get a depressing ending after what happened with Halstead on Chicago P.D. in his final episode.

The Clock Is Ticking Am I invested in this serial killer storyline? For sure, and even more now that Wes and Reiko discovered that there are "a lot more" than thirteen victims. But I also keep looking at the clock, and FBI: International has less than twenty minutes to wrap up everything if we're going to get closure.

Wes Is A Soft-Shell Tortoise? This episode is short on humor so far, but Wes furiously declaring "That sounds awesome!" when Reiko shared that the angry Superintendent Kosuke Kubo described him as a "soft-shell tortoise," with the meaning that "once you latch on, you don't let go" got a laugh out of me. According to Reiko, the intent was not awesome, but to call him "slow and stubborn." Wes being so mad but feeling so complimented by being called a "soft-shell turtle" has to go down as one of my favorite moments of the finale.

Best FBI: International Reaction Of The Night: Jesse Lee Soffer While Zeeko Zaki won Best FBI Reaction Of The Night for OA's expression when he confiscated a grenade from his C.I., Jesse Lee Soffer gets it 15 minutes into FBI: International's finale for the barely-concealed look of disgust when Reiko Isokawa read out the Lloyd Acuff's Reddit post: There's nothing more exquisite than binding a woman, staring into her eyes, and knowing she's completely at your mercy. Does Acuff have plausible deniability that the post was just fiction and fantasy? Technically, but Wes was convinced: he's the killer.

Sick Burn From Vo I'm not saying that the serial killer is justified in his murders, but man, it would sting to hear oneself referred to as the "definition of average."

Who's Getting The Promotion? If there's any reason for me to be happy that this is the last-ever episode of FBI: International, it's that I don't have to worry about the drama losing Vinessa Vidotto's Vo or Carter Redwood's Raines to a promotion. Admittedly, I'm actually losing both of them unless one of them joins FBI or the CIA spinoff with Tom Ellis, but I'll take it as a silver lining.

I Hope She Checked The Seal As somebody who went to all-girls school and heard a lot about not accepting drinks from strangers, I sure hope that woman checked the seal of the free water bottle before downing it! Surely this random woman isn't going to die five minutes into FBI: International's finale about a serial killer, right?

(Image credit: CBS) Time For FBI: International! I won't lie – I have had my doubts about the very last episode of FBI: International ever taking place in Japan and splitting up the team, but I'm ready for the series finale to prove me wrong and selling me on it.

Not Just A Flesh Wound! FBI may be procedural enough that it doesn't often deliver cliffhangers, but that didn't stop "A New Day" from ending on Isobel collapsing, Jubal looking on the verge of panic, and Maggie declaring that the SAC doesn't have a pulse! Kudos to FBI for pulling it off, though. Isobel truly seemed fine until she started making mistakes in her speech to the assembled agents, and I loved that it happened gradually enough that Jubal called her "Ma'am" a few times before realizing that something really was wrong before switching to "Isobel!" Let me find my happy moments where I can when the finale ended on a pulse-less Isobel Castille!

Is This the End Of Keane? The team seem to have defeated Keane and taken out a whole lot of double agents, but that doesn't mean he's done for good. I did get a kick out of his attempt to justify himself to Isobel, though: "We need a different relationship. Productive, mutual, peaceful." - Guy who just blew up a bunch of colleagues Consider me relieved that FBI has already been renewed for Season 8, even if International and Most Wanted won't be back!

A Firefight Straight Out Of A Movie (Or The Last Of Us) This firefight in the subway tunnels was as impressive as it was stressful to watch. I wouldn't be surprised to see something of that calibre on the. big screen, although I did find myself flashing back to a recent episode of The Last of Us. Maybe Jubal and Co. should be glad that they were just facing double agents, and not fungus zombie double agents!

Dear FBI, Don't you dare kill Elise, Kelly, and/or Ian! Those bulletproof vests look awfully inadequate on those three. Aren't there helmets or anything in the super secret FBI site?

Isobel Is A Good Liar I'm not sure what Keane did to earn his promotion to DAD, but I don't think it was for being a really, really, really good liar. Even if Isobel didn't know for sure that he was a traitor, Keane definitely isn't selling his innocence.

Best FBI Reaction Shot Of The Night: Zeeko Zaki 38 minutes in, and I have to give the award for Best FBI Reaction Shot to Zeeko Zaki for the look on his face when he discovered that one of his. C.I.s had a grenade in the trunk of his car. Will that grenade come in hand in the finale? I'm guessing so. Was OA's instinctive exasperation still funny? Very much so.

Welcome Back To The Land Of The Living, Isobel! Was I really afraid that FBI killed off Isobel halfway through the Season 7 finale? Not really, but it's great to see that she's not sporting any more than a flesh wound. I'd really only be worried if she agreed with Dani and agreed to medical treatment. You know something is wrong with an FBI agent when they willingly see a doctor or EMT! Jubal has been walking around NYC with a seeping arm wound almost this whole episode.

Be Still, My Background Character-Loving Heart As much as I would have hated for any of the main agents – a.k.a. Isobel, Jubal, Maggie, OA, Scola, and now Dani – to be a turncoat, I was talking a big game when I said I was keeping an eye on background characters. Don't take Ian, Kelly, or Elise away from me, FBI! Here's hoping that Keane doesn't have any operatives who are familiar faces yet to be revealed.

Well, The Bad Guy Wasn't Reynolds R.I.P. Reynolds! It seemed inevitable that one of our heroes would be caught in an explosion, but it really salts the wound that Isobel may have been blown up right after Alana De La Garza expressed what her character doesn't regret! At least Maggie was right there. If anybody knows how to survive the unsurvivable in primetime, it's Maggie Bell.

Trust No One I have to say, I'm relieved that the core team doesn't seem to doubt each other's loyalty in this episode instead of channeling another fictional FBI agent when it comes to trust. "Trust no one." - Fox Mulder, The X-Files Hopefully that doesn't mean we're in for a rude awakening in the coming minutes. My eyes are peeled for signs from the background agents as well as the ADIC and DAD at this point.

Forefront In The NYPD? It's hard to blame Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) for being suspicious when the NYPD officers crashing their investigation into the whistleblower, but it would have been funny if one of them had a goofy wrist tattoo when they demanded to check for Forefront ink. Just imagine if one of them had a "DUN DUN" tattoo for Law & Order?

ADIC Reynolds And DAD Keane? Credit to Isobel (Alana De La Garza) for staking her career on Jubal's innocence, but now I'm more invested than ever in Jeremy SIsto's character NOT being a traitor. That leaves ADIC Reynolds and Deputy Assistant Director Keane as the people in power at 26 Fed who could do a lot of damage. Reynolds is sending up all sorts of red flags, as far as Jubal is concerned, but is there more to Keane than meets the eye?

Jubal Is A Loose End Jubal surviving the Forefront attack doesn't bode well for his future, and I'd be more on board with his belief that he could take care of himself if this wasn't a finale! Stakes are way too high in finales.

Don't Trust Agents With Pontytails Who Aren't Maggie I won't lie – I thought this agent might be Missy Peregrym's Maggie in the preview for the FBI finale, but Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) caught on quickly that she's with Forefront and certainly not an agent to be trusted. All with a gunshot wound to the arm and only convenience store bandages on hand! Jubal getting shot in the arm is the only time somebody on FBI will be in danger tonight, right? RIGHT?

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS) An Attack Planned At 26 Fed And we're off to the races! Former Big Bang Theory actor Kevin Sussman is certainly going in a different direction as a paranoid whistleblower, but since he's warning Jubal in the first five minutes of the finale, I'd say he's about to be proven right.