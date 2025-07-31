The Social Network Part II Might Be Making A Huge Casting Change, And It Has 100% Of My Attention

If you’re like me, you probably still can’t believe that the 2025 movie schedule saw news of The Social Network Part II breaking. What’s quite possibly one of the most anticipated follow-ups in modern movies, the announcement of Aaron Sorkin’s writing/directing duties certainly saw things switching up for the future. These times are still a’changin apparently, as the role of Mark Zuckerberg may be recast, and with a Succession star that has me intrigued.

Jeremy Strong Could Be The New Mark Zuckerberg (On Screen)

Per reporting from THR , Jeremy Strong is the candidate to play the Facebook CEO in the fast-developing sequel. It should be noted that there are no final deals on the table, as the nuts and bolts are still being secured before this project takes off for final review. Also, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are supposedly up for parts in Aaron Sorkin’s latest, with the Anora Academy Award winner potentially on deck to play Frances Haugen.

The reasoning for this substitution is, allegedly, due to The Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg passing on the gig. For those of you concerned with the details, Jeremy Strong is five years older than the star returning for another upcoming sequel, Now You See Me: Now You Don't. Strong also does not bear the striking resemblance to Zuckerberg that Mr. Eisenberg had previously been noted to possess. So audiences should be ready to read tons of comparison pieces discussing why this is either a brilliant move or a death knell for the project.

If that sort of thing should interest you, then allow me to lead the charge in that very field! Even with those particulars in contention, I really like Mr. Strong as a potential casting for this crucial role in The Social Network Part II’s narrative.

Jeremy Strong's Role In The Apprentice Proves Why He'd Be A Killer Fit

While I name-checked Succession earlier, one could also easily mention The Big Short as another bona fide that speaks toward Jeremy Strong’s strengths. Not to mention, his previous collaborations with Aaron Sorkin on Molly's Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7 make the potential re-teaming of trusted colleagues even more potent.

However, it’s Strong's 2025 Academy Award nomination that has me totally sold. That accolade came from portraying controversial political operator Roy Cohn, which, as I noted in CinemaBlend's The Apprentice review, was a resounding positive for that picture’s roster.

Much like co-star and fellow nominee Sebastian Stan, Strong portrayed a divisive public figure with great balance and quality. That’s also the same sort of energy Jesse Eisenberg brought to The Social Network in 2010; so if there’s a need for a replacement, Jeremy Strong makes for a pretty exciting change on the road ahead.

One can trust the Strong process to portray a more contemporary Mark Zuckerberg with respect, but without pulling any punches. Those of you starting to get hyped about this project may want to pump the brakes before getting too excited. At the moment, The Social Network Part II has no set date to start production, nor does it have a projected release window. So anything could happen between now and whenever the picture actually goes in front of cameras.