Adam Carolla Got Real About Filming With 'Worst Person' Ellen DeGeneres And Why He Believes 'People Were Scared.'
Adam Carolla shared his experience of being on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Over the years, there have been many claims made about Ellen DeGeneres being mean and the work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show being toxic. Now, Adam Carolla has opened up about his experience being a guest on her show, and he explained why he believes “people were scared” of her.
As DeGeneres makes headlines over her move to the UK and political comments, Adam Carolla was asked on After Party with Emily Jashinsky if he thinks she’s one of the people who have unraveled because of Donald Trump. In response, he said, “Ellen has always been a mean person.” He also compared the energy of her show behind the scenes to other talk shows, like Jay Leno’s and Jimmy Kimmel’s. While he said Kimmel and Leno were “laid back,” he believes DeGeneres made people “scared.” As he said:
He then went on to tell a story about a time he was a guest on the show. Carolla explained that a segment producer came into his dressing room to discuss the topics he’d talk about on air. He noted that they’d discuss things like “Christmas,” and then he clarified with the comedian that he wouldn’t bring up “beef or meet.” Carolla confirmed he would not, but the producer returned later to ask again, as he explained:
After that, Adam Carolla doubled down on his opinion, saying he spoke to another employee about their experience working on DeGeneres’ show. Without saying their name, he recalled that he was told they thought she was the “worst person” they’d ever met:
Adam Carolla then said that DeGeneres was never directly mean to him. He came to the opinion that she was mean, because the people who worked for her that he interacted with were scared of their boss.
Of course, this is simply his opinion. However, he is by no means the first person to claim the former talk show host was “mean.” Margaret Cho recently said Ellen was “weird and not nice” to her. Back in 2020, Ryan Phillippe threw some shade at her by pausing over her “be kind to one another” line. Meanwhile, former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky-Manno said the host laughed at her instead of with her.
For the last five years, the discourse surrounding Ellen DeGeneres, her work and her show has been turbulent. Now that she’s back in the news, it’s bubbling back up again. So, as we learn more about what she’s up to and the ever-evolving discussion about her old show, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
