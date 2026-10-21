Marshals Brought Over Something From Yellowstone Prequel 1923 That I Never Would Have Guessed
In a way, they time traveled...
Marshals, which is airing its second season on the 2026 TV schedule, saw Luke Grimes and three of his original co-stars return to the universe of Yellowstone. However, they weren’t the only veterans of this franchise created by Taylor Sheridan working on this CBS series. That became clear when CinemaBlend spoke to Ash Santos, who plays Andrea, as she revealed something their show brought over from 1923 (and I have to say, I never would have guessed this).
As the cast of Marshals got back in the saddle, literally and figuratively, for Season 2, Santos opened up to us about the cowboy camp they went through for the CBS series and her background with riding. When asked how the horses they work with are as scene partners, she revealed that she is not her horse’s first scene partner in the Yellowstone universe, explaining:
Isn’t that crazy to think about? From Santos’ perspective as an actor, it’d be wild to be riding the same horse Harrison Ford rode in the prequel series that took place 100 years earlier.
From a story perspective, in 1923, Harrison Ford played Jacob Dutton, the uncle of Elsa, John and Spencer Dutton. So, that would make him Kayce Dutton’s great, great uncle (or great, great, great uncle depending on how you interpret the Dutton family tree and who the grandfather of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton is). So, Jacob’s horse has, in a very Hollywood way, time traveled into the present so Andrea can ride.
Jokes and family tree mumbo jumbo aside, it is really cool that the horses get to work on various shows in the Yellowstone universe. According to Santos, that makes them perfect professionals too, as she explained:
That is so impressive, and I’d assume the horses' experience on other Yellowstone shows has helped them get to this point. Along with Santos’ horse, who was on 1923, Grimes has ridden the same horse, Remy, on both Yellowstone and Marshals, per the Television Academy. So, these animals are very well acquainted with this Western world.
Now, if you’d like to see these impressive horses in action, you can stream 1923’s two seasons with a Paramount+ subscription. That’s also where old episodes of Marshals live, and you can catch new episodes of the series all about Kayce Dutton every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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