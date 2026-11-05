Luke Grimes Pointed Out A Yellowstone Fact That Makes Me Even More Excited For Jimmy's Return On Marshals
I didn't realize I could be more excited for this, but I am.
Admittedly, I always thought that if Jimmy were to return to the Yellowstone universe, he’d show up in Dutton Ranch, not Marshals. However, it’s the CBS drama on the 2026 TV schedule that is bringing this cowboy back into the fold. Now, Luke Grimes has shared why he’s excited about Jefferson White reprising his beloved character, and it’s made me even more thrilled about this whole situation.
That point I made up top about thinking Jimmy would go on Rip and Beth’s show before Kayce’s really plays into why this is so exciting. His character lives in Texas and had a relationship with Rip and Beth on Yellowstone. He’s objectively not close with Kayce, hence my assumption about Dutton Ranch. However, his lack of a relationship with the youngest Dutton sibling is what makes his role on Marhslas so compelling, as Luke Grimes told ScreenRant:
I have various bones to pick with how Kayce was used on Yellowstone (which you can watch with a Peacock subscription). One of them has to do with the fact that he had very little screen time with the other cowboys, and he really had no deep relationships with any of the other branded bunkhouse boys. He, as Grimes put it, was kind of living in his own world.
So, now, to see his world and the bunkhouse’s collide a bit is very exciting. It’s also fulfilling a dream I’ve had since Yellowstone to see Kayce develop relationships with characters like Jimmy.
Now, when it comes to what this new relationship will be built around, Grimes provided some details on that front too. It would seem Marshals will be bringing Jimmy in to work with horses, which is what he was doing last time we saw him on Yellowstone. Speaking more about how all that plays into Kayce’s goals on this CBS show, Grimes said:
Well, this is all very exciting to see. I’m always thrilled when we get a tie-back to the Dutton family and the events of Yellowstone. So, Jimmy returning partially because of the debt he feels he owes to John will certainly make for a meaningful connection back to the flagship show. Along with that, I’m looking forward to him collaborating on this new venture with Kayce. Plus, I just can’t wait to see how all the other marshals feel about Jimmy, considering he tended to be the butt of every joke the bunkhouse made back in the day.
At the moment, it’s unclear when exactly we’ll see Jimmy on Marshals. However, we know he’s coming, and it’ll be so much fun to see him and Kayce finally develop a real relationship. So, as we wait for that, you can catch the next episode of Kayce’s series on Sunday, November 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and you can stream old episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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