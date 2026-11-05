Luke Grimes Pointed Out A Yellowstone Fact That Makes Me Even More Excited For Jimmy's Return On Marshals

Admittedly, I always thought that if Jimmy were to return to the Yellowstone universe, he’d show up in Dutton Ranch, not Marshals. However, it’s the CBS drama on the 2026 TV schedule that is bringing this cowboy back into the fold. Now, Luke Grimes has shared why he’s excited about Jefferson White reprising his beloved character, and it’s made me even more thrilled about this whole situation.

That point I made up top about thinking Jimmy would go on Rip and Beth’s show before Kayce’s really plays into why this is so exciting. His character lives in Texas and had a relationship with Rip and Beth on Yellowstone. He’s objectively not close with Kayce, hence my assumption about Dutton Ranch. However, his lack of a relationship with the youngest Dutton sibling is what makes his role on Marhslas so compelling, as Luke Grimes told ScreenRant :

What’s great is that Jimmy and I, we didn’t have any relationship in Yellowstone. Like, we were never in scenes together, barely ever. I was never in the bunkhouse. You know, I was in my own sort of world. So, we’re actually building this brand new relationship that these two characters never had before, which has been really fun.

I have various bones to pick with how Kayce was used on Yellowstone (which you can watch with a Peacock subscription ). One of them has to do with the fact that he had very little screen time with the other cowboys, and he really had no deep relationships with any of the other branded bunkhouse boys . He, as Grimes put it, was kind of living in his own world.

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So, now, to see his world and the bunkhouse’s collide a bit is very exciting. It’s also fulfilling a dream I’ve had since Yellowstone to see Kayce develop relationships with characters like Jimmy.

Now, when it comes to what this new relationship will be built around, Grimes provided some details on that front too. It would seem Marshals will be bringing Jimmy in to work with horses, which is what he was doing last time we saw him on Yellowstone. Speaking more about how all that plays into Kayce’s goals on this CBS show, Grimes said:

Clearly, Kayce’s having a hard time juggling running this ranch, being a father, being a marshal. Now, he wants to start this equine therapy center for veterans. And, you know, it’s a lot to do, and he finds himself needing some help. Jimmy, out of sort of a, you know, he feels he has a debt to John Dutton for kind of saving his life and putting him on this great new path and making him into this cowboy – out of a debt to that, he comes to help Kayce out.

Well, this is all very exciting to see. I’m always thrilled when we get a tie-back to the Dutton family and the events of Yellowstone. So, Jimmy returning partially because of the debt he feels he owes to John will certainly make for a meaningful connection back to the flagship show. Along with that, I’m looking forward to him collaborating on this new venture with Kayce. Plus, I just can’t wait to see how all the other marshals feel about Jimmy, considering he tended to be the butt of every joke the bunkhouse made back in the day.

At the moment, it’s unclear when exactly we’ll see Jimmy on Marshals. However, we know he’s coming, and it’ll be so much fun to see him and Kayce finally develop a real relationship. So, as we wait for that, you can catch the next episode of Kayce’s series on Sunday, November 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and you can stream old episodes with a Paramount+ subscription .