Move Over Cowboy Camp, Logan Marshall-Green Told Me About The Military Training The Marshals Cast Does

At this point, Cowboy Camp is legendary in the world of Yellowstone shows , and it’s always fun to hear stories about various casts learning how to ride horses and, well, cowboy. However, on Marshals, their training is a bit different. In fact, Cal actor Logan Marshall-Green didn’t even do Cowboy Camp, but he did tell me about the military training he’s been through.

For context, Marshals’ Belle actress, Arielle Kebbel, went through a Cowboy Camp ahead of the CBS show’s premiere. However, she told me it was only two days, and the rest of their prep was spent doing “weapon training.” Marshall-Green told me during an interview before Season 2 premiered on the 2026 TV schedule that he didn’t do Cowboy Camp at all:

No, in fact, I didn't really go through a Cowboy Camp. I know there's that like famous Taylor Sheridan Cowboy Camp. Nobody did that. I also wish I was more on the horse this season. I'm just not. You know, I’m dealing with cancer back and holding things down at the Marshal Compound.

So, Marshall-Green didn’t go through the intense Cowboy Camp the Yellowstone cast did, and he didn’t train like the stars of Dutton Ranch . Plus, incorporating ranching into Cal’s story isn’t exactly easy. He’s too busy running the marshals, and as the actor noted, dealing with his cancer now.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t go through detailed training. He did, but military training instead of cowboy lessons. Explaining what exactly they’ve learned going into Season 2, specifically, the Cal actor said:

We brought on another military technical advisor, and it was a Green Beret, and we spent a good few days really starting to dial in all of that technical silhouettes of holding a weapon from handgun to AR, to reloading, to movement with others with all the CQB stuff. There's a huge amount of CQB now that is really dialed in and watched.

To break this down a bit, CQB stands for close-quarters battle. This involves conflicts that are sudden and in smaller spaces, and we do see a lot of that on Marshals. According to Trango Systems , these scenarios could involve “room clearing, hallway fighting, trench combat or narrow alley engagements,” and usually the use of firearms is involved too.

The cast specifically works with Ryan Sangster, who is the show’s fight coordinator and Luke Grimes’ stunt double, as well as a military advisor who was a Navy SEAL and Green Beret. Marshall-Green called these advisors “legit guys,” and he noted that they all “want to be great for them.”

It’s no secret that Marshals is very different from every other Yellowstone show. It’s on CBS, it’s a case-of-the-week procedural, and it involves a military aspect that no other program has. It makes sense that their training and their Cowboy Camp (or lack thereof) would be different too.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors