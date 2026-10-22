Move Over Cowboy Camp, Logan Marshall-Green Told Me About The Military Training The Marshals Cast Does
This isn't your typical Yellowstone show.
At this point, Cowboy Camp is legendary in the world of Yellowstone shows, and it’s always fun to hear stories about various casts learning how to ride horses and, well, cowboy. However, on Marshals, their training is a bit different. In fact, Cal actor Logan Marshall-Green didn’t even do Cowboy Camp, but he did tell me about the military training he’s been through.
For context, Marshals’ Belle actress, Arielle Kebbel, went through a Cowboy Camp ahead of the CBS show’s premiere. However, she told me it was only two days, and the rest of their prep was spent doing “weapon training.” Marshall-Green told me during an interview before Season 2 premiered on the 2026 TV schedule that he didn’t do Cowboy Camp at all:
So, Marshall-Green didn’t go through the intense Cowboy Camp the Yellowstone cast did, and he didn’t train like the stars of Dutton Ranch. Plus, incorporating ranching into Cal’s story isn’t exactly easy. He’s too busy running the marshals, and as the actor noted, dealing with his cancer now.
However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t go through detailed training. He did, but military training instead of cowboy lessons. Explaining what exactly they’ve learned going into Season 2, specifically, the Cal actor said:
To break this down a bit, CQB stands for close-quarters battle. This involves conflicts that are sudden and in smaller spaces, and we do see a lot of that on Marshals. According to Trango Systems, these scenarios could involve “room clearing, hallway fighting, trench combat or narrow alley engagements,” and usually the use of firearms is involved too.
The cast specifically works with Ryan Sangster, who is the show’s fight coordinator and Luke Grimes’ stunt double, as well as a military advisor who was a Navy SEAL and Green Beret. Marshall-Green called these advisors “legit guys,” and he noted that they all “want to be great for them.”
It’s no secret that Marshals is very different from every other Yellowstone show. It’s on CBS, it’s a case-of-the-week procedural, and it involves a military aspect that no other program has. It makes sense that their training and their Cowboy Camp (or lack thereof) would be different too.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, to see that training in action, you can catch Marshals on CBS every Sunday at 8 p.m., and you can stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.