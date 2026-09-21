Marshals Boss Explains How Yellowstone's Jimmy Shows Up In Season 2, And I Love Luke Grimes' Perspective

With its Paramount+ stats added in, CBS’ Marshals cemented itself as the biggest scripted show on network TV with Season 1, helping prove that the Yellowstone spinoff could jump platforms and still keep its massive fanbase intact. Season 2’s premiere is right around the corner, with answers for what went down in the debut season’s finale, which means we’re closer than ever to seeing Jefferson White’s Jimmy Hurdstrom back in the saddle for Marshals with former co-star Luke Grimes.

Amidst all the hopeful speculation aimed at Marshals crossing over with Dutton Ranch at some point, CBS revealed during a Fall TV press event that Yellowstone’s former runt-turned-cowboy Jimmy is stepping back into his boots and spurs on CBS, making him the first returning flagship character for the second season. Many questions still need to be addressed where certain details are concerned, but showrunner Spencer Hudnut confirmed where we’ll see Jimmy when new episodes kick off. As he explained:

Jimmy’s coming to East Camp. He’ll be spending time in Montana. He’ll be getting to know this team, this new found-family for Kayce. And so, yeah, we’re just super excited to keep adding. We have such a great roster of actors. It’s fun to just keep adding to that.

Jimmy vacated the Yellowstone ranch in Season 4 at John Dutton's request, in order to make a more dependable cowboy out of himself at the 6666 ranch in Texas. (He was supposed to head up his own ranch-set spinoff, though Taylor Sheridan claims he was never going to make that show.) Though he returned for some bunkhouse shenanigans in Season 5, with plans to marry Kathryn Kelly's Emily, Jimmy seemed like he'd be calling Texas home for the long haul.

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As such, I'm intrigued to learn why he's back in Montana when Marshals kicks off anew, and why he's getting back into Kayce's good graces. It would have been weird to have him still based in Texas, but does his current status mean he's no longer with Emily, and/or that he's no longer employed by the Four Sixes? His better half doesn't appear to be with him, but that could always change.

(Image credit: CBS)

Luke Grimes shared that he and the showrunner are always aligned with the idea of bringing former Yellowstone characters back when it makes the most sense to, and said he believes Jimmy was the key fan-favorite to embrace for the new season. In his words:

I think very simply, we’re just trying to make the best show that we can. Spencer and I have a lot of conversations about how to do that, try to come up with ideas for the story and ideas that we feel like our audience would really enjoy, and through those conversations, Jimmy came up. It's just a character I think everybody loved so much, no matter [what]. I think there are characters in Yellowstone you either love or hate or whatever, but I think universally, everyone sort of loved Jimmy.

I can't say with certainty that all fans everywhere adored Jimmy right out of the gate as a fish out of water that other characters consistently poked fun at for his intelligence and/or lack of ranching abilities. But with each season that passed, Jimmy was experienced as much growth and character development as anyone in Yellowstone,, and Jefferson White played right into that, making him an empathetic underdog that deserved to be rooted for.

That kindhearted nature wasn't exclusive to just the on-screen character, either, as Luke Grimes shared that he was happy to bring Jimmy back because of how much he genuinely enjoys working alongside the actor. He continued:

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Personally, I just really liked working with Jefferson. He’s a great guy. Great to be around. Good energy, great actor. And, so, yeah, it was just born out of like, how do we delight our audience a little bit more this season and bring somebody back that everyone sort of misses?

Hand to a Bible, my go-to choice for an ideal Yellowstone return would be Jen Landon's Teeter, although I'm torn between wanting to see her bond more with Kelly Reilly's Beth on Dutton Ranch and watching her in high-stakes action sequences on Marshals. Maybe I'll just start wishing for both.

In any case, White is now the sixth notable Yellowstone actor — I think? — to reprise their role in Marshals, after Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty and Rudy Ramos. If Jimmy tracks Kayce down, you know he's gotta be reaching out to his other former cohorts like Lloyd, Ryan, Walker, Ethan and others. It doesn't sound like that'll happen in the first episode of Season 2, but here's what we do know will happen:

When Kayce realizes Tate has been taken hostage, he goes rogue in a desperate race to save his son as the Marshals uncover a powerful criminal operation tied to the East Camp land grab. A violent showdown ensues, putting everything Kayce cares about at risk.

Marshals is set to resolve its various finale cliffhangers when the Season 2 premiere debuts on CBS on Sunday, October 4, at the special time of 8:30 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day via Paramount+ subscription.