At this point on Marshals, I never use Cal’s full name, Pete Calvin. His nickname is used far more than his full name, and now, Cal’s putting in the work to make sure his team has nicknames like him. For example, as Season 2 of Marshals has been airing on the 2026 TV schedule , I’ve noticed Cal calling Kayce Coyote a lot. So, with all this in mind, I asked Logan Marshall-Green, who plays Cal, what’s up with the nicknames, and specifically Kayce’s.

Back when Yellowstone was on, there was a lot of drama involving wolves and Kayce. So, I was a bit surprised when Cal started calling him Coyote (pronounced “ky-oat” instead of “ky-oh-tee”). However, it felt fitting for the Dutton family member. When I asked Marshall-Green about it, he told me it was an important thing that he and Luke Grimes wanted Cal to use with Kayce, too, and it all ties back to their military history :

That was something Luke and I both were talking about being SEALs. You don't call people by their first names; you just don't. And so, also with the team, it's been important to try to find nicknames. So Luke was very adamant about finding a nickname for him that I could use. That was something that [creator Spencer Hudnut] came up with. I think it's like kind of a play on Coyote. I'm not sure if I gave him that name or if somebody else gave him Coyote and we just started calling him Coyote because of other people.

So, the backstory behind the nickname is unknown, at least to Logan Marshall-Green. However, it is something that’s important to Cal and Kayce’s shared history. If I had to guess, Kayce got the nickname while they were both SEALs, and it’s just stuck. I personally hope Cal is the one responsible for it, and maybe someday that can be addressed in the show.

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While we wait for that backstory, Marshall-Green is putting in the work to get the rest of his team nicknames. In the show, we’ve heard Ash Santos’ Andrea referred to as Dre on multiple occasions, and that was a creation of the Cal actor. He personally went to Santos and Spencer Hudnut to ask them about it. He’s also trying to get nicknames for Tatanka Means’ Miles and Arielle Kebbel’s Belle to stick. Explaining all of that, he said:

But you know, like Dre is something I approached Spencer and Ash about because I thought that would be a perfect name for Cal to call [her], because that's who he hired first for the team. And we're still trying to work – you know, there's Dust Cloud for Miles’, for Tatanka’s character. And I came up with a really good – I thought it was a really good nickname for Belle, but Ariel didn't love it. So yeah.

So, we have Dre and Coyote. We have Dust Cloud too. However, Belle still does not have a nickname because it sounds like Kebbel vetoed it. Knowing Cal and Belle’s relationship, that feels hilariously fitting. However, I do hope that someday she can get a nickname too.

Now, to see this team (and their nicknames) in action, you can catch new episodes of Marshals on CBS every Sunday. You can also stream them the day after with a Paramount+ subscription .