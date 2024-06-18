Monica Raymund Totally Called One Major Chicago Fire Couple Before She Exited The Drama

Throughout Chicago Fire’s twelve seasons so far, the NBC drama has seen a revolving door of stars and many relationships come and go. There have been some fan favorites, such as the occasionally rocky Stellaride, and others where it just didn’t work out no matter what, such as Gallo and Violet. While Monica Raymund was one half of Dawsey for quite some time, she called one of the show’s biggest couples before her exit that involved her former on-screen beau.

Raymund portrayed Gabby Dawson for the first six seasons and guest starred in Seasons 7 and 8. One of the biggest couples on the show at the time was Gabby and Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey, but Raymund could tell that Casey would be good with her ambulance partner, Kara Killmer’s Sylvie Brett, as evidenced by Brettsey's fishy wedding. Killmer told New York Post:

Right before she [Raymund] left, she was the one who said, ‘They’re so going to put your characters together.’ And both of us were like, ‘Absolutely not.’ She was actually the first person to predict Brett and Casey ending up together, so it’s pretty funny.

It certainly took Brettsey some time to realize their feelings for each other and really go for it since neither felt comfortable doing so right after Gabby. But I'd say that the fact that even Raymund could tell there was something there between them while she was still on the show proves that they were meant to be together. Clearly, Raymund wasn’t too upset over the idea that her on-screen husband and best friend would potentially end up together.

Brett and Casey definitely turned into a fan-favorite couple, even if it took some time for them to really find themselves. Despite Brett’s previous engagement and Casey moving away, they always overcame obstacles. Once Casey proposed in the Season 11 finale, it wasn’t hard to predict which way it would go, especially once Killmer’s departure was announced. Having Brettsey get married after all this time was quite possibly the best way to wrap up both of their stories.

It does make me wonder if Monica Raymund called any other couples or storylines, since she called Brettsey from a mile away. Fans may want to go back and watch all twelve seasons of Chicago Fire with their Peacock subscription to see if they’re able to catch any subtle hints to future storylines and couples like Raymund did, because who knows what else the show foreshadowed, intentionally or not? But now I need Gabby, Brett, and Casey to interact with each other in person. Maybe Season 13 can see some returns?

With Season 13 premiering later this year on the 2024 TV schedule, you never know what could happen. Chicago Fire is already seeing some changes with the full-time departure of Eamonn Walker and a new fire chief being brought in. Perhaps they can use some familiar faces, even if briefly, to bring back some normalcy around Firehouse 51. At least Brett and Casey are living their lives as happily as ever in Oregon, which may or may not have been predicted by Raymund.