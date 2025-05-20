Chicago Fire Showrunner Talks ‘Big Endings’ For Departing Cast Members, Plus Severide’s ‘Nagging Question’ About Pascal In The Season 13 Finale
Executive producer Andrea Newman previewed the end of Season 13.
Another season of Chicago Fire comes to an end on May 21 in the 2025 TV schedule, and the stakes for Firehouse 51 are as high as they've been at any point in Season 13. The penultimate episode (available streaming now with a Peacock subscription) ended with Pascal being marched out of the firehouse by the CPD, and that's not the only plot that needs to be addressed before summer hiatus kicks off. Fortunately, showrunner Andrea Newman spoke with CinemaBlend to shed some light on what's on the way.
The Season 13 finale is somewhat forebodingly titled "It Had To End This Way," and something tells me that the "End" isn't just going to refer to the current One Chicago season. Per NBC, Severide will put his job on the line to help Pascal, while Herrmann gets set for the Chief's test that could also affect Pascal's future – or lack thereof – at 51. Plus, even though Chicago Fire has been renewed for Season 14, this will be the last episode for both Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri!
The most imminent crisis is almost certainly Pascal's situation, as he has been taken into police custody as the evidence mounted up that he's the one responsible for the attempted murder of the man who killed his wife. When I spoke with the showrunner, I noted that the writing seems to be on the wall for Dermot Mulroney as Chief Pascal, and she shared what kind of ally Severide will be for Boden's replacement in desperate circumstances of the Season 13 finale:
While it took some time for Pascal and Kidd to find a groove with each other at 51, the new chief and Severide were on good terms from the start of Season 13 before bonding, as Andrea Newman noted, over the Bishop issue. The mess just got messier with the death of Monica.
Severide is familiar with having a loved one as an Achille's heel, however, so he can see where Pascal is coming from... to a certain extent. The showrunner went on:
The previous episode didn't exactly end with Van Meter thrilled with Severide, so it'll be interesting to see how welcoming the OFI team is to the Squad 3 lieutenant if he continues trying to investigate. It also remains to be seen just how long "forever" means when it comes to Severide and Pascal's relationship on Fire. After all, Pascal has crossed lines even if he didn't blow up the car, and Herrmann still seems to be in the running for the Chief gig at 51.
Then, of course, there's the question of how Chicago Fire will set up the departures of Carver and Ritter, with the looming exits of Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri. Carver's exit is easier to speculate about, even without accounting for Lockett's message about the "honor" of working on Fire. The Truck firefighter has been through the wringer throughout Season 12 and Season 13, to the point of taking a long break.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ritter, on the other hand, seems settled into his life in the Windy City at this point, complete with Novak as a new roommate. So, how will the long-running drama say goodbye? The showrunner of course didn't spoil exactly what's coming, but she did preview giving them endings that they "deserve" after their time at 51. She said:
Many Chicago Fire characters are lucky enough to leave alive and well as their stories take them elsewhere, but there are cases like Shay and Otis who were killed off in explosive incidents. Should we be worried about Carver and/or Ritter in what may be their final episode of One Chicago? Well, the preview for the finale doesn't give away any details about either character, but it does give a taste of what's coming for Pascal. Take a look:
Check out NBC on Wednesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET for the Season 13 finale of Chicago Fire, between the Season 10 finale of Chicago Med with a "powerhouse" performance from Oliver Platt at 8 p.m. ET and the Season 12 finale of Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows will return to their usual Wednesday time slots when NBC's fall schedule picks up later this year.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.