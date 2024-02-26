Chicago Fire's Kara Killmer Previews Brettsey's Wedding 'Miracle' And What She Didn't Warn Jesse Spencer About
Would it really be a Chicago Fire wedding if it went off without a hitch?
Chicago Fire is on the verge of losing another series regular in the 2024 TV schedule with the Season 12 departure of Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, and the show is sending her off with fanfare with the Brettsey wedding. Jesse Spencer returns as a guest star for Brett and Casey to tie the knot, but it remains to be seen how smoothly they'll be able to try and ride off into the sunset after how the previous episode ended. The actress spoke with CinemaBlend about her final episode and why a miracle was needed with Jesse Spencer's return!
Kara Killmer's penultimate episode (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription) ended on an unfortunate discovery for Brett: the wedding venue she'd booked via Tony wasn't the Shedd Aquarium as she'd thought, but rather a local establishment that more closely resembled a pet store than an aquarium. With no time to spare, the nuptials will have to happen in a very fishy atmosphere in the February 28 episode, called "Port In the Storm."
When I spoke with the actress about the upcoming episode, she noted that "Tony has got to stick to saving lives on Squad" on his day job rather than "planning weddings for people." Brett is paying the price for waiting until late to make plans, I'd say! Kara Killmer shared that she actually had a personal connection to the venue, saying:
What makes for a fun night out in Chicago doesn't appear to make for a good wedding venue, based on Brett's reaction when she first saw the spot where she's expected to say her vows to Casey! As it turns out, the character's reaction to the pet store/aquarium rang true for the actress. Kara Killmer told CinemaBlend:
If any crew in One Chicago could transform a pet store into a wedding venue with time running out, I'd say that the Firehouse 51 family has the best odds of a miracle! Besides, Chicago Fire has a history of unconventional weddings, ranging from Boden and Donna in the early years to Stella and Severide relocating their wedding to a boat to Dawson and Casey in his first wedding when they tied the knot at a courthouse. Sometimes, it really does take a miracle on Fire.
Killmer went on to share what she considered warning co-star Jesse Spencer about as their characters married:
Jesse Spencer has only appeared in a few episodes since departing Chicago Fire as a series regular back in the first half of Season 10, but Matt Casey has remained part of the plot... simply off-screen aside from some guest appearances, the last of which involved the Brettsey cliffhanger proposal. Apparently, the pet store venue for the wedding didn't bother Spencer in the slightest.
Of course, even with all of the unconventional Chicago Fire weddings, Brett and Casey's venue might rank as the most bizarre. When I asked Kara Killmer how these nuptials compare to others fans have seen on the show, she shared:
With as successful as One Chicago has been for more than a decade now, who's to say that there aren't couples who would be happy to tie the knot in the same place as Brett and Casey? There at least may be more availability than the Shedd Aquarium!
In all seriousness, Brett and Casey are in need of a miracle for their wedding, and fans don't have too much longer to wait to see just how successful their friends are (or are not) in pulling it off. For now, take a look at the promo:
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET for Kara Killmer's final episode of Chicago Fire with the Brett/Casey wedding and return of Jesse Spencer. The heavy lifting of transforming the venue may fall on maid of honor Violet's shoulders, but it seems safe to say that she'll have plenty of help. As always, Fire airs in the middle of NBC's One Chicago block of primetime, between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET.
CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television.
