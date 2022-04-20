'Moon Knight' Episode 4 "The Tomb" | Analysis & Review
By Law Sharma , Sean O'Connell , Katie Hughes published
Watch CinemaBlend's 'Moon Knight' experts break down episode 4 of the latest Marvel show on Disney+.
Episode 4 of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” on Disney plus just turned the entire show on its head, so this week, CinemaBlend’s resident expert Law Sharma is joined by Managing Editor Sean O’Connell to help us figure out where this story is going. Watch as they break down the entire institution scene, some theories as to who Arthur Harrow really is, that big Layla reveal, and more!
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:54 - Is Any Of This Real?
03:04 - Breaking Down The Institution Scene
08:33 - Dr. Harrow Theories - Dr. Von Doom vs. Anubis
10:38 - What Happened Inside The Tomb
12:44 - Expectations For Episodes 5 & 6
13:45 - Outro
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
