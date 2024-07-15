32 Of The Most Ridiculous Friends Episodes

Friends is one of those shows that will undoubtedly live on in the minds of the public for a long time. Whether you love the Friends cast or you're just a fan of the comedy, there's no denying that the show has made its impact on pop culture. However, there are plenty of ridiculous episodes in this ten-season run - and today, we're going to be going over some of the most ridiculous Friends episodes there are.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One Where Ross Is Fine" (Season 10, Episode 2)

I think a lot of people say that Friends Season 10 doesn't feel like the rest of the show because of the number of story decisions that the characters go through, but one of the biggest is the strange relationship that happens between Rachel and Joey in the beginning – where Ross finds out and says throughout the second episode that he is "fine" in increasingly hilarious and ridiculous ways. He's fine, don't you understand? Totally fine.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Holiday Armadillo (Season 7, Episode 10)

Because who the heck on the writing team of Friends came up with a holiday armadillo? Out of every animal? That's the ridiculousness here. But genuinely, I mean, I love all the Friends holiday episodes , but this was the most ridiculous out of all of them – but I will say I love little Cole Sprouse.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Cop" (Season 5, Episode 16)

Season 5 of Friends might feel like something that you forget, considering it's really right in the middle of so much that happens, but there are plenty of great moments of the ridiculousness of it – including one of the most quotable lines of the series, "PIVOT!" included in this episode as Rachel, Chandler and Ross struggle to get a couch up their stairs instead of paying a delivery fee. It's truly hilarious.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With Ross's Wedding, Part 2" (Season 4, Episode 24)

So, Season 4 of the show has some of the most ridiculous moments, but the finale is by far one of the best. Like, this was a ridiculous finale. The amount of drama and the amount of things that happened within just twenty minutes is insane. I still can't get over how this episode featured both Monica and Chandler sleeping together, as well as the fiasco of Ross' wedding and his slip-up.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Prom Video" (Season 2, Episode 14)

What I find the most ridiculous/funny about this episode is that it really took a whole prom video for Rachel to realize that Ross actually loved and wanted her all this time, and it took them this long to kiss. An honorable mention for ridiculous parts would be the below-the-belt weight jokes as well, which certainly would not fly today.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Jellyfish" (Season 4, Episode 1)

You knew this would be on here. Aside from the crazy finale of Season 3 and the beginning of Season 4, I can't put "The One With the Jellyfish." Chandler peeing on Monica's leg to soothe a jellyfish sting will always live on in my brain as a ridiculous moment.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Cuffs" (Season 4, Episode 3)

I still laugh every time I watch this. I think "The One With The Cuffs" is one of Matthew Perry's best episodes of Friends because he's just so funny, and the ridiculous moment of him getting cuffed to a filing cabinet makes me snicker every single time I watch.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With Ross's Inappropriate Song" (Season 9, Episode 7)

You know, as someone who had grown up around kids, it doesn't surprise me that Ross and Rachel's daughter love the song "Baby Got Back" in "The One With Ross's Inappropriate Song." Babies tend to love the most ridiculous things ever – which is why it might be on this list when they realize that this song is the only thing that calms their daughter down.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With Unagi" (Season 6, Episode 17)

The whole premise of this episode is so ridiculous that Ross says he has "unagi," a total state of awareness from training in karate for years. Unagi isn't even a thing – it's a type of eel, not a state of being, and that adds to the ridiculousness of this episode. Rachel scaring Ross at the end makes up for it, though.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Routine" (Season 6, Episode 10)

As someone who grew up with an older brother, I know we have plenty of traditions, but there has never been one like "The One With The Routine." Both Monica and Ross try to do their old dance routine to get featured on a New Year's Eve broadcast, but of course, it goes differently than planned. It's still pretty hilarious, though. I'm not going to lie – even if it's also ridiculous in so many ways.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With Ross's Teeth" (Season 6, Episode 8)

You knew this would be on here. "The One With Ross's Teeth" is a great Season 6 episode of Friends where Ross decides to get his teeth whitened – but it seems that they're whiter and brighter than the sun, and everyone despises them. I know teeth whitening doesn't actually make your teeth that bright, but it's still so ridiculously funny.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One Where Ross Got High (Season 6, Episode 9)

Okay, so no one actually gets high in this episode, but "The One Where Ross Got High" is one of the funniest Friends Thanksgiving specials there. Monica and Ross's parents come to visit, and secrets spill out bit by bit – as well as some hilarious and ridiculous moments from Rachel, Phoebe, and Joey. I still quote, "I wanna go!" all the time.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With Joey's New Brain" (Season 7, Episode 15)

If you grew up with someone watching soap operas, you'll like this episode that much more. In "The One With Joey's New Brain," his character on Days of Our Lives comes out of his coma, but his brain has been transplanted, and now, he must learn how to act like a stepmother. It's ridiculous in the best way possible.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Late Thanksgiving" (Season 10, Episode 8)

Season 10 of Friends isn't one of the best seasons, but I think I really like "The One With the Late Thanksgiving" the most because it just feels like the most stereotypical Friends episode due to its ridiculousness. Monica and Chandler host Thanksgiving together for the first time, but of course, the other four friends are late for various reasons—and this leads to more shenanigans.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Nap Partners" (Season 7, Episode 6)

This episode is so ridiculous. Ross and Joey accidentally take a nap together and find out they like it, but they don't want to admit it, so they keep doing it. They're treating nap time like an affair, and every time I watch this show, I can't get over how hilarious it is – and how ridiculous this moment is.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One Where The Stripper Cries" (Season 10, Episode 11)

If you love Danny DeVito , then this is the episode for you because "The One Where The Stripper Cries" is hysterical. DeVito plays a stripper hired for Phoebe's bachelorette party, but he's not what they're expecting, and of course, he ends up dumping a bunch of baggage on them. It's hysterical and ridiculous and all that more funny.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With Ross And Monica's Cousin" (Season 7, Episode 19)

This is ridiculous – and creepy – for all the reasons you expect. This Season 7 episode of Friends shows Ross becoming attracted to his cousin, whom he hasn't seen in years. Yes, it's just as creepy as you would expect, and it's made that much more hilariously gross. Thankfully, this does not last more than one episode.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One Where Everybody Finds Out" (Season 5, Episode 14)

The ridiculous part of "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" is that it takes leaps and bounds for people to finally realize that Chandler and Monica are legit and actually in love, and they do all these schemes to prove it. But it wouldn't be Friends without something going ridiculously weird and out of the way.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With the Male Nanny" (Season 9, Episode 6)

When Ross and Rachel need someone to take care of their daughter, they hire someone named Sandy – who ends up being a male nanny and making Ross jealous and weirded out by the concept. While this wouldn't really fly today, you can't deny the ridiculousness of the situation. It also helps that Freddie Prinze Jr. is a great male nanny – or shall I say 'manny?'

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With Ross's Sandwich (Season 5, Episode 9)

Okay, so here's the thing—I'm interested in how good that sandwich is. The food scene makes me want the meal so badly, but I'm more interested in how Ross gets so upset over someone eating his sandwich. That's ridiculous behavior—and perfect for this list.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One Where Paul's The Man" (Season 6, Episode 22)

I think there's just something so gratifying about seeing Bruce Willis in a comedic role when most people know him now as an action star, and him in "The One Where Paul's The Man" is so freaking funny, and I find myself laughing every time I watch it, no matter what. The entire situation between him, Rachel, Ross, and his daughter Elizabeth, is just so ridiculously funny.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One In Barbados" (Season 9, Episode 23 & 24)

I'm putting this whole two-part finale because Season 9 of Friends almost feels like a fever dream. Not only did we see Rachel and Joey kiss because, whoa, I wished we could have seen more, but all the episodes in Barbados were just over the top in the best way.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One Where No One's Ready" (Season 3, Episode 2)

I'm pretty sure "The One Where No One's Ready" is one of the best Friends episodes ever. However, I still have to point out the ridiculousness of the situation where it feels like something is stopping the friend group from leaving every time they are close to exiting their apartment. I love it dearly – but it's still ridiculous.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One Where Phoebe Runs" (Season 6, Episode 7)

I don't even need to get into how ridiculous this one is. You know why. We all do. Phoebe running that way will never not be funny – or ridiculous. And I say that as a runner – who probably used to run like that.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Rumor" (Season 8, Episode 9)

Oh, do I even need to get into this iconic Friends episode? Thanksgiving at the apartment is never an easy affair with this friend group. Brad Pitt's best movies are endless, but to me, he will always be the guest star and the most ridiculous part of this episode – where he plays Will, an old school friend who doesn't like Rachel because of the rumors she used to spread back in high school.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One with the Ride-Along" (Season 5, Episode 20)

At this point, Phoebe is dating a cop named Gary, so of course, the guys end up going on a ride-along with him to share the experience. However, things don't necessarily go as planned, and they get scared on the trip. However, it's how Joey was literally just trying to save his sandwich from anyone taking it that makes this episode all the more ridiculous.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One Where They All Turned Thirty" (Season 7, Episode 14)

This is ridiculous because I think "The One Where They All Turned Thirty" just further perpetuates the idea that getting to thirty is a horrid age and that you're turning "old" when, in reality, your life is just beginning. Don't get me wrong; the episode is hilarious, with plenty of flashbacks, but it's still ridiculous.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One Where Joey Speaks French (Season 10. Episode 13)

Honestly, "The One Where Joey Speaks French" is one that's gotten even bigger on social media now because that specific scene has become a big soundbite on TikTok. I swear, I hear "Mi-poo-poo" in my dreams at this point, and that adds to the ridiculousness of Phoebe trying to teach Joey French for a role.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Dollhouse" (Season 3, Episode 20)

As someone who genuinely loves dolls, whether in real life or scary doll movies or wherever, I love "The One With the Dollhouse" because Monica reminds me of myself and how much I cared for my toys as a kid. But then, of course, Phoebe goes ahead and makes it ridiculous by creating the ultimate dollhouse to compete with Monica.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With The Embryos (Season 4, Episode 12)

Another iconic Friends episode, where the boys and the girls compete over a trivia game of who knows the other better. The bet? Whoever wins gets the bigger apartment. How does this happen? How do you bet your entire apartment over a game? My mind cannot handle the ridiculousness of this scenario.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With Ross's Tan" (Season 10, Episode 3)

I can't get over "The One With Ross's Tan." He tries to get a spray tan, but he only gets tanned on one side of his body, and it's just hilarious. How does this happen? How does one man mess up a spray tan so badly? I love it, hate it, and adore the ridiculousness.

(Image credit: NBC)

"The One With All The Resolutions" (Season 5, Episode 11)

I have to put "The One With the Resolutions" on here. In Season 5 of Friends, Ross decides to try to better himself and do things he wouldn't normally do. So he decides to wear leather pants—and it does not go well when he's on a date. He can't seem to pull them back up after a trip to the bathroom. This leads to hilarious scenarios and ridiculous instances that make me snicker.