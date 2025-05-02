32 Hilarious One-Liners Steve Harvey Cracked During Family Feud

It is clear why none of the many Family Feud hosts in the show’s decades-long history have lasted as long as Steve Harvey. When the comedian took over in 2010, the game show’s popularity skyrocketed, thanks to his boisterous demeanor, charming personability, and one-in-a-million wit that has inspired some iconic jokes. The following are some of the funniest instances of Harvey giving a hard time to (or straight-up roasting) contestants over their questionable answers.

"That Ain't No Good Answer"

Steve Harvey has said many variations of this line, but, in this case, the prompt is, "A wife might tell her husband, 'I wish your 'what' was like Steve Harvey's,'" and the given answer is his little friend. Also in this case, like many other instances in which the host questions the quality of the answer, it ends up earning the family some points.

"I Want You To Understand Where His Answer's Coming From. Our Neighbor A Vampire, Black People Move"

I am sure there are many fans of vampire movies who heard the Family Feud prompt, "What would you buy if you learned your neighbor was a vampire," and thought to answer things like garlic, crosses, or wooden stakes. However, one contestant's answer of "A new house" reflects how the characters in many classic Black horror movies tend to react to dangerous supernatural phenomena: get out.

"It's Hard For Me To See The Tie-In Between The Bunny And Christmas"

A contestant believes that the Easter Bunny would be a good candidate to help fill in for Santa to deliver presents on Christmas Eve because he would know the same route. However, Steve casts doubt on the idea since he works at a different time of the year. Lo and behold, the answer is on the board.

"You Ask Me, I Got A List"

One episode of Family Feud asks the contestants to name someone they are glad they only have to see about once a year. While not dropping any names, Steve Harvey does not hold back from revealing that he has several people in mind.

"What Is The Number One Job Requirement When You Apply To Work At The DMV? You Must Hate Mankind"

In between rounds of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to get to know some of his contestants better, such as in one episode when a woman tells him that she has "the hardest job" working as a supervisor at the Department of Motor Vehicles. The host retorts that the widely despised establishment is a bigger headache for the customers than the employees.

"They Got A New Device Now. It's Called YouTube. You're Gonna Be A Major Star, Jeff"

When Steve Harvey asks two contestants at the buzzers to "name something you used as a partner to practice kissing," a man named Jeff buzzes in, and the first word that comes to mind happens to be "sister." The host cannot help but give him some trouble by predicting that he will soon go viral for the discomforting answer. However, "Sibling" does end up being one of the top answers.

"That Should Be The Number One Answer!"

Steve Harvey asks the families to "name something you think Steve Harvey spends a lot of money on," and the Number One answer is revealed early on as "Suits/Clothes." "Wife" ends up being only the second most popular answer, but the host claims that it should be the opposite.

"I Don't Wanna Be The Host Of This Show Anymore"

Many a time has Steve Harvey been so dumbfounded or annoyed by a Family Feud occurrence that he expresses an urge to resign on the spot in jest. Such a thing happened during an episode of Celebrity Family Feud, in which an argument breaks out between the casts of beloved TV sitcoms The Goldbergs and Black-ish over what Steve Harvey smells like. Hayley Orrantia answers "Candy," which is accepted on the board in the category of "Food/Cinnamon," which Anthony Anderson protests, prompting Jeff Garlin to rant about "cinnamon-flavored candies."

"You Blind?"

When asked to "name a question you think women ask Steve Harvey all the time," one woman answers, "How big are your lips?" In a blunt two-word sentence, the host argues the fair point that all you would need to do is look at him to figure that out.

"That's The Reason I'm Here!"

When a contestant answers the prompt, "We asked 100 women to name something of Steve Harvey's they would love to see," with "His paycheck!" the host enthusiastically reveals that that is, indeed, his top motivator to emcee Family Feud. There is some honesty to this joke, however, as the comedian has openly discussed his struggles with homelessness years before achieving his success, such as on his X/Twitter account.

"Rich People When They Play, They Just... 'I Wanna Do-Over. Oh, Frak'"

During an episode of Celebrity Family Feud, comedian Jeff Dunham's daughter, Bree, hits the buzzer before knowing what to say and asks for a potential do-over. Steve Harvey breaks it to her that the show does not work that way before throwing in some playful ribbing about her economic status.

"That Ain't Gonna Happen In No Lifetime"

When the prompt is, "In my next life, I want to be Steve Harvey's, what?" and a male contestant responds with "wife," the host is quick to remind the world that he does not roll that way.

"Let's Hope PETA's Not Watching This Episode"

One Family Feud prompt asks to name something you would want to keep in your casket when you are buried after death, and one contestant answers, "Pet." After Steve Harvey points out how selfish and cruel it would be for someone to have their dog killed after they did not make it, "Pet/Animal" ends up showing up on the board.

"What Are The Chances Of You Breaking Into A House And Running Into Your Grandma Naked?"

One of the absolute funniest Family Feud moments occurs when Steve Harvey asks two contestants to name something a burglar would hate to see when he breaks into a house, and one man enthusiastically answers, "Naked grandma!" The host cannot deny that he agrees with the concept, but is not sure if the specifics are applicable.

"I'm Having Melon For Lunch"

Steve Harvey asks to name a fruit that a man would find alluring when a woman eats it, and a contestant answers, "Melon." Based on his reaction, he may never look at that type of fruit the same way again.

"That's The Worst Answer We've Ever Flipped Over There. I Was Thinking It, But I Was Hoping It Wasn't Up There"

The Family Feud prompt, "Name something that has white balls," inspires answers like "baseball," "soccer," "ping pong," and other popular sports. The one answer that Steve Harvey was hoping would not appear on the survey board, "White dudes," does, in fact, show up, but only after the families run out of guesses.

"Boy, Let Me Tell You Something. You Don't Know How Real That Answer Is"

Steve Harvey is known for having strong opinions about love and relationships, as the author of the book that inspired the well-received romantic comedy movie, Think Like a Man. So, it comes as no surprise when the host gets real after an unmarried male contestant answers the prompt, "The first thing you do when you realize your wife is mad at you," with "Lie."

"First Time On TV?"

It is not unusual for a Family Feud contestant to misspeak when responding to a prompt, whether they do not understand the question or their answer comes out as pure gibberish. The latter inspired this Steve Harvey jab at the expense of a visibly nervous contestant.

"I Just Want To Remind You That They're Right There"

Steve Harvey asks a contestant named Michael who he would expect to see in the welcoming committee if he died and, instead of going to Heaven, went south. He immediately regrets it when he answers, "My children," which prompts the host to remind him that his children are on the Family Feud set standing beside him. "My Kids" ends up being an answer, however, leading to a round of high-fives between Michael and his family that Harvey cannot help but point out as ironic.

"My Wife Gonna Shoot You"

Steve Harvey is initially reluctant to let a female contestant rub the back of his hairless head for good luck. However, he ends up enjoying the experience, warning that his wife will likely not appreciate the display.

"You Don't Wear No Chicken Noodle Soup In Here"

There have been times when Steve Harvey has misheard a Family Feud contestant, resulting in embarrassment on his end. However, it is usually more entertaining when a contestant mishears a prompt, such as when Harvey asked to name a suit that is not appropriate for work, and one gentleman, apparently, misheard "suit" as "soup." His answer was "Chicken noodle."

"You Don't Spend Any Money? Girl, Call Me"

In one episode of Family Feud, an older female contestant revealed to Steve Harvey that, if her husband passed and the host happens to be divorced, she would give him her number. Harvey, at first, appears uncomfortable with the proposal until she mentions that she is not one to spend very much dough.

"His Butt Is In A Crockpot Simmering... 'Cause It's Gonna Simmer 'Till They Get Home"

Many of the most memorable Family Feud moments tend to involve a male contestant giving an answer that puts him in hot water with his spouse. For instance, one gentleman answers the prompt, "Name something you can't wait to get out of at the end of your day," with the answer, "Marriage," which not only elicits a shocked look from his wife, but inspires a long rant from Steve Harvey about how his words have him cooked.

"Ya'll Know How I Feel About Peach Cobbler"

In most cases, Steve Harvey assumes the responsibility as host to keep things family-friendly on Family Feud, but there are also those moments when he cannot help but feed into the innuendo. For instance, when the dessert item peach cobbler appears on the survey board as a euphemism for a part of the female anatomy, he expresses his taste for it.

"David, Did You Let The Two Women Down There Influence Your Answer?"

A fill-in-the-blank Family Feud prompt asks what someone would do in exchange for nookie, and one male contestant's answer, despite claiming it is not a reflection of his own personality, is "cry." Steve Harvey correctly suspects that the female contestants in his group motivated the answer, to which the host assures that it was a mistake because this particular question was clearly crafted with a straight male perspective in mind.

"If That Hadn't Been The Black Dude Saying That, That Would Have Been Racist"

In an episode of Celebrity Family Feud that pits stars of Bachelor in Paradise against each other, the contestants are asked to answer the prompt, "The size and shape of Steve Harvey's head is like a perfect what?" The host expresses his relief that Eric Bigger (who showed support for Chris Harrison after he was fired from the hit reality dating show) was the one to suggest, "Watermelon."

"I Ain't Never 'Boop Boop Dibbity Dibbitied' In My Life, But I Sure Want To Try It, Though"

In response to the prompt, "What part of a dog's daily routine is part of a man's daily routine?" a female contestant answers, "Before the dog gets fixed, it's the 'boop boop dibbity dibbity.'" The meaning behind this wild phrase is never actually revealed, but it does pique Steve Harvey's interest.

"If That Was True, You Know How Crowded Church Would Be?"

Steve Harvey asks to "Name something a wife might let her husband do on Sunday afternoon if he attends church with her Sunday morning," and one male contestant replies, "Smash." The host then suggests that this reversal of the plot of Aristophanes' play, Lysistrata, would likely make religious services more popular than ever.

"Let's Just Say, 'Someone Is Saluting The Troops'"

In his efforts to keep Family Feud somewhat safe for family viewing, Steve Harvey struggles to come up with a euphemism for a man getting excited on a hot date. It ends up appearing on the board, but instead of the host's patriotic suggestion, it is written as "A Pitched Tent."

"Stop Nodding Your Head. Stay Still. Because You Got To Go Back Over There Right After This"

Steve Harvey has said that his favorite Family Feud contestants are typically arrogant men who end up embarrassing themselves with foolish answers. One prime example is a contestant who answers the prompt, "Name something you'll let your husband get away with doing but just once," with "Cheating," before he begins nodding his head in confidence. Shaking his confidence is both Steve Harvey with this quip bit and his wife, boasting a disapproving look from right behind him.

"Your Mother-In-Law Gonna Kill You? Your Wife..."

One Family Feud prompt asks what a man's mother-in-law should have to make him like her better, and a male contestant suggests she should be gifted in the chest area. After expressing regret over how his own mother-in-law might react, Steve Harvey reminds him that it's his wife's reaction that he should be worried about.

"I Don't Wanna Prejudge Nobody, But They Already Gained Four Answers And They're In The Top Four"

One funny Family Feud prompt revolves around things that might happen to Grandpa after Grandma puts "the Devil's Lettuce" in his pot pie. One family manages to name all the best answers without a hitch, leading Steve Harvey to jokingly assume they have some experience with it.