NBA Star Anthony Edwards Was A Scene-Stealer In Netflix’s Hustle, But Would He Act Again? Here’s What He Says

While there have been many surprising movie cameos from athletes over the years, Anthony Edwards' performance in Hustle was genuinely unexpected. Not so much that a movie about basketball would enlist an NBA player, but because the Minnesota Timberwolves star was so damn good at playing antagonist Kermit Wilts. Edwards came across as natural in the role, but what are the odds we'd see him in another movie, either one streamable with a Netflix subscription or something else?

Edwards, commonly known by his nickname "Ant" in the NBA, spoke to People about acting after Hustle and whether he'd be open to doing more movies after the role. The two-time NBA All-Star didn't mince words about his future in acting and said the following:

I don't know, man. I'm not going to lie. That's hard. I'm not going to lie. I gained a new respect for acting once I did that movie. I don't think I'm fit for that job.

It's a surprising quote, especially for readers familiar with Anthony Edwards's bravado on the court. He's commonly seen as one of the most confident players in the league and is rarely afraid to express that when cameras are around. To hear him say that he's not cut out for acting is a surprise, considering what we usually hear.

In fairness, Edwards told CinemaBlend that his trash-talking sequence in Hustle was well over the line and not like something he'd say in the NBA. Edwards added that kids talk smack on the basketball court younger and younger each year, so there may come a point where that happens one day at the most elite level of professional basketball.

Fortunately for Anthony Edwards, Hustle director Jeremiah Zagar told Reelblend about another NBA player he'd sooner work with on a movie, Boban Marjanović. That's not too surprising to hear, considering the Serbian NBA veteran also had a stand-out cameo in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Maybe if Edwards should change his mind about acting in the future, he can hit up Marjanović for tips on how to juggle reading scripts while also playing basketball at an elite level.

Both men played a part in why critics praised Hustle, and why some believe that Adam Sandler should continue to make basketball movies in the future. While it's no secret that he can pull out a dramatic performance in movies when the situation calls for it, the movie's authenticity is helped by his knowledge and love of the game, and I know that I'd love to see what he'd do with another movie. He can't count on Anthony Edwards to be a part of the fun, but I'm sure there's at least one other NBA superstar in the league who could give a buzz-worthy acting performance.

Adam Sandler's Hustle is available to stream on Netflix. Those wanting a look into the world of NBA scouts and players looking to get a chance in the league should watch it, especially if they like sports movies.