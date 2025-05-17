Viral Video Showed Timothée Chalamet Getting Hyped With Fans After The Knicks Game, But I’m Just Here For The Dune-Inspired Basketball Meme He Shared

The NBA Playoffs are moving right along, as the matchup for the two respective Conference Finals are now set after last night. Since the Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in six games last night, the latter team will play the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. As a Celtics fan, I’m disappointed, but Timothée Chalamet and other Knicks fans were elated, based on a video that’s since gone viral. What does make me smile, though, is a Dune-infused sports meme Chalamet shared amid the festivities.

It’s no secret that NYC native Timothée Chalamet is a massive fan of the Knicks and has been attending their games throughout the postseason (alongside serious girlfriend Kylie Jenner). This team’s latest victory was huge, as it marks the squad’s first time playing in the Conference Finals in 25 years. Sometime after the match, Chalamet mixed it up with a swarm of excited fans outside Madison Square Garden. Check out the TikTok video, which shows the star embracing fans while sticking out of a car window:

While it pains me to say it (given my Celtic fandom), I can definitely understand why fans are excited. There’s definitely a great sense of euphoria that washes over sports devotees whenever their team scores a massive victory. And, in this case, we’re talking about a team that hasn’t reached the Eastern Conference Finals in more than two decades. There’s certainly some vindication at play here especially given that in recent years, even the Pixar movie Soul savagely jabbed the Knicks for their on-court performances.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

The Dune franchise awaits you on Max. For access, pay $9.99 a month for the With Ads plan. Amid the tiers, you also have the option to prepay for a whole year and save up to 20%.

That particular pop culture reference still makes me laugh, but there’s a more apt one that’s surfaced in the wake of the New York-based NBA team’s win. On his Instagram stories, Timothée Chalamet dropped a meme that puts a basketball in the hands of his Dune character, Paul Atreides. If you think that sounds wild, actually look below to see the meme, which also includes some massive sandworms:

(Image credit: Instagram)

As wild as this is, it’s the “Ball Atreides” caption that’s the icing on the cake. If you’d told me that someone would find a way to somehow combine New York Knicks basketball and the world of Dune, I’d have laughed in your face. Now, however, I can only chuckle at the sight of an actual mashup. I also can’t help but wonder how the Lisan al Gaib would actually fare on the court alongside the likes of Knicks players Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns.

More on Timothée Chalamet (Image credit: A24/TNT) Inside The NBA’s Crew Responded After A Biopic Was Pitched By Timothée Chalamet, And Charles Barkley’s Take Has Me Laughing

I highly doubt filmmaker Denis Villeneuve would allow any of this wackiness to influence his approach to the upcoming third Dune movie. Despite that, it seems Villeneuve’s updates on the project suggest that he’s working diligently on his next adaptation of Frank Herbert’s renowned science fiction saga. Per reports, the movie is set to begin filming sometime this year, which means the film’s leading man could be back to playing the role of Paul fairly soon.

Right now though, Timothée Chalamet just seems content with reveling in the Knicks’ victory. I’m not all that surprised that he took some time to engage with the fans, especially considering that last year, Chalamet even crashed a lookalike contest devoted to him. On the flip side, I’m certainly taken aback by the funny meme in the best possible way, and it’s a prime example of the funny developments that can result from playoff season.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether you enjoy sports, have an affinity for good movies or just enjoy both, I’d recommend checking out Dune: Parts One and Two. Both films are available to stream with a Max subscription.