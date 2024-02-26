NCIS’ Brian Dietzen Uses Perfect Ducky Quote To Explain Why David McCallum Appeared On The Show Less Frequently Ahead Of His Death
Ducky was one wise doctor.
Being on as long as it has, it’s not surprising NCIS has featured a rotating cast over the years. Of course, there are still a few that have stuck it out since the first season, such as Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray, and neither have indicated they plan on leaving any time soon. Up until his death in September, David McCallum was the lone actor still left from NCIS’ backdoor pilot from the JAG years who still frequently appeared. Given his age, McCallum appeared in fewer episodes in more recent seasons, and his longtime co-star Dietzen had a perfect Ducky quote to tie it all together.
Before retiring as chief medical examiner, Ducky still often went away to teach at universities and elsewhere, and the characters made him the NCIS historian post-retirement, so that he could still help out the team and stay with NCIS. That story choice also meant he didn’t appear in as many episodes, yet could bounce back to help out when needed, whether for personal or professional reasons. Dietzen, who actually co-wrote the Ducky tribute episode, told Variety that McCallum’s ability and willingness to continue being on the series through and beyond his 80s was just who he was, and shared the Ducky quote that perfectly summarizes it. In his (and Ducky's) words:
That scene in question is definitely an emotional one, especially since it came at a time where the show was already going through a major change due to Mark Harmon departing. The fact that it’s also one of the last scenes that Dietzen filmed with McCallum makes it all the more special due to the nature of the scene. It was in true Ducky fashion to give Jimmy that advice, and it works for just about every change, no matter how big or small.
For any actor that devotes a lot of time to a project, it can definitely be a hard and challenging process, regardless of age. David McCallum had been acting for decades, and he stuck with his craft for as long as he possibly could, quite literally. Brian Dietzen shares his own ideas for why McCallum started showing up less frequently over time, theorizing that it was a combination of later-in-life desires and personal choices, as opposed to anything else.
McCallum still appeared in a handful of episodes and was still considered to be a series regular in recent seasons. His last appearance on NCIS was in the Season 20 finale, and was still as important as ever. Even if he didn't appear in all over 450 episodes of NCIS, McCallum and Ducky have been essential to the procedural drama since the very earliest days, and the impact from both will definitely will continue to be a big felt long after his death.
It’s remarkable that David McCallum was able to still be in so many episodes of NCIS considering his age, and had not been for the strikes, it’s possible he may have even been in an early episode of Season 21. Either way, Ducky was right when he said, “Change is the essence of life,” no matter how much pain it brings. And for anyone needing a quick jolt, you can always rewatch McCallum's successes on NCIS with a Paramount+ subscription.
