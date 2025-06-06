NCIS’ Showrunner Is Already Dropping Teases For Season 23, And Now I Have Questions

It’s been just over a month since NCIS’ Season 22 finale delivered a shocking death, but fans will see the aftermath of it when Season 23 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule later this year. Although the new season is still several months away, production will start soon! Besides, it’s never too early to start thinking about what could happen. After the showrunner teased what’s in store, I have some questions.

What Showrunner Steven D. Binder Said About The Fall TV Season

More than two decades in, NCIS still manages to keep fans on the edge of their seats, whether it’s via personal storylines or the cases that the team deals with. That is not going to change for the upcoming 23rd season.

In fact, showrunner Steven D. Binder was asked by TVLine what personal storylines are in store for the characters, and it seems they will be dealing with quite a lot:

We really want to get to everybody in a big way. I know people always say, ‘I watch the show for the characters’ — that was always our thing — and I really want to make this a character-forward show in a way we haven’t seen before. So, if you’re invested in these people, this is going to be the season for you.

This just raises more questions; obviously, the show will be focusing on the aftermath of Parker’s dad getting killed, but it sounds like the entire team is going through some personal stuff. What this means exactly is unknown, but it’s one of the many questions that I have. Let's talk 'em out.

Now, I Have Questions About Season 23.

As mentioned, Parker will probably be at the forefront for at least the first few episodes after his dad was murdered. On top of that, he’s been looking into the truth about his mother, so that will likely continue. So the question is, what will Parker do to get justice for his father? And will he still want to learn more about his mother and what really happened when she died?

When it comes to McGee, will he finally get that Deputy Director job now that LaRoche is out of the picture? He’s the most senior person on the team, and he is long overdue for a promotion, but NCIS likes to make it hard for people to get what they want and deserve.

Speaking of, what does Jessica and Jimmy’s relationship look like? They’re obviously still broken up, but it’s clear that it’s been tough for both of them to move on.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nick, meanwhile, has already dealt with some big personal issues in recent seasons, but he’s not usually one to open up a lot so is there anything else that he could be hiding? Or will his own love life turn around? He’s been seeing Jess’ sister, Robin, but will anything else come of it?

And with Kasie, the show still hasn’t focused too much on her personal life, but it really is starting to in recent episodes. What could be next for her? It’s hard to tell. This is the problem, with teases, right? They leave more questions than answers, but overall, the comments from Binder just have my brain in overdrive!

Fans should brace themselves because there is no telling what will happen. For now, all 22 seasons that have wrapped are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.