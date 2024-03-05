NCIS' Daniela Ruah Has Weighed In On That Tony And Ziva Spinoff, But Could Kensi And Deeks Ever Get The Same Treatment?

NCIS celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and the 1000th episode is right around the corner. And, now, two new shows that are currently in the works at both CBS and Paramount+, including a long-awaited "Tiva" series. Yes, it was recently announced that a spinoff centered on Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo and Cote de Pablo’s Ziva David in Europe has been ordered to series for P+. This makes me wonder if other characters could get the same treatment. Now, Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah has provided thoughts on Kensi and Deeks getting their own spinoff.

The Tiva spinoff announcement was a pleasant surprise, especially considering fans have been wanted to see the two lead characters reunite or years. The news also came shortly after Weatherly’s surprise cameo for the Ducky tribute episode. Of course, fans are as excited as ever for more Tony and Ziva, and they're not the only ones. Daniela Ruah also hopped on the Tiva train, telling TV Insider how great of an idea it is:

I think it’s the best thing ever. They had time to go off and do other things. These roles are so establishing for us who have been cast members on the show. For them to pick up these two characters that people fell so madly in love with — even I was shipping ‘Tiva’ — it’s a wonderful idea, and I’m so excited to watch it.

It’s been several years since Tony and Ziva were last on screen together, but they both have returned individually, whether that be briefly or for multi-episode arcs since their respective departures. As a fan, it warms my heart to see just how much love they're now getting. Of course, one could argue that there are plenty of other characters within the fictional universe that are worthy of having their own spinoffs.

On that note, since there's a Tiva series coming, could this mean that more shows focusing on the franchise's other beloved duos might be on the way? I mean Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) could definitely headline a show. NCIS: Los Angeles’ series finale revealed that the two were expecting. A series focusing on Kensi, Deeks, their foster daughter, Rosa, and the new baby could be interesting. However, Daniel Ruah isn't sure that's in the cards:

I don’t know that I could see one in the near future. Eric’s really busy doing what he’s doing and loving that. I’m loving this. I would never say never, but in the near future, that’s probably not on the table. It’s important for us to go and find ourselves in other things. The show was important and special to us, but it’s like leaving the nest.

As great as it would be to see a Densi series, it does make sense that it probably won’t happen anytime soon. It hasn’t even been a year since LA ended, after all, and both Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen are busy with other projects. Though Ruah is still part of the franchise, having directed an episode of NCIS and the Hawai’i spinoff. At the very least, maybe at least one of their characters could pop up and join LL Cool J's Sam Hanna in Honolulu for an episode or two.

While it’s always possible that things could change in the future, fans should not expect a Densi spinoff just yet. Paramount+ subscribers, however, should still be excited for the Tiva spinoff, which should be good time.