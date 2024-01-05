'It's Like Coming Home': Daniela Ruah Opens Up About Returning To The NCIS Franchise After 15 Years Of NCIS: LA

NCIS: LA came to an end back in May 2023 after fourteen seasons and more than 300 episodes, shrinking the franchise down to just two shows. Now, however, Daniela Ruah – who played Agent Kensi Blye for all fourteen seasons of the hit show – is set to return to her longtime TV universe. She won't be back as Kensi, however, but to direct two episodes of the two remaining shows. And according to Ruah, it feels just "like coming home."

According to Deadline, Daniela Ruah will direct an episode of NCIS Season 21 this month that airs in March and an episode of NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 in February that airs in April in the 2024 TV schedule. The actress-turned-director spoke to the outlet about her return to the NCIS universe, saying:

Kensi was born as a character on NCIS, 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honor. So many familiar faces and people I love and they’ve welcomed me with open arms. It’s like coming home.

As longtime fans will remember, the NCIS backdoor pilot all the way back in 2009 featured Ruah along with fellow future NCIS: LA regulars Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, and Barrett Foa. Plus, she has already helmed six episodes of her own show, starting in 2021 as part of Season 12 and then five more across the final two seasons. While there are of course differences between LA and NCIS and Hawai'i, she has plenty of experience in that world.

Ruah also expressed her excitement about coming back to the NCIS world on Instagram, and she couldn't have chosen better emojis for the gig that will take her to the Aloha State:

Here we go again! So excited to be directing an episode of #NCIS and #NCISHawaii this year! Stay tuned… 🥰💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

The news that Daniela Ruah is on board NCIS and the newest spinoff comes just weeks before her LA co-star LL Cool J reprises his role as Sam Hanna. He'll be back in action alongside Jane Tennant and Co. in Hawai'i in the Season 3 premiere after his surprise appearance in that show's Season 2 finale, just a day after NCIS: LA ended its 14-season run. The actor will be a recurring guest star in the third season, and one of the Hawai'i stars is understandably excited about it!

While LL Cool J's appearance naturally led to speculation about whether other LA alums could join Hawai'i, who knew that the next person would be Daniela Ruah as a director? It would be fun to get a cameo of Kensi in the episode, particularly after the series finale reveal that Deeks and Kensi were finally going to have a baby. I'd love a Densi update after that bombshell!

Unfortunately, the series finale of NCIS: LA is not available streaming to revisit with a Paramount+ subscription like NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i are. You can revisit those two show's episodes of the three-part crossover streaming, but the experience would be incomplete without LA. For now, you can look forward to the remaining shows of the franchise returning on February 12, with NCIS Season 21 at 9 p.m. ET and NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 at 10 p.m. ET, both on CBS.