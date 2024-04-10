NCIS' Gary Cole Totally Gets What Makes Parker Tick, But Reveals What They Definitely Don't Have In Common

As the NCIS franchise continues to grow, the ensemble cast has seen a few notable shifts (though veterans like Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen remain in the fold). Among the recent additions is Gary Cole, who joined the series as Special Agent Alden Parker in Season 19 following Mark Harmon’s exit. Now, that he’s been in the hot seat for a few years, he knows about what makes Parker tick. And he's also aware of the fact that he doesn't have a lot in common with the character.

Gary Cole discussed his time on NCIS so far while participating in an interview with TV Insider. During the chat, he also gave his takes on why joining a team wasn't a priority for Parker -- who “by nature, is a loner” -- before really warming up to his cohorts later in Season 19. Alden has firmly established himself as a member of the unit at this and knows the ins and outs with characters like Timothy McGee, Nicholas Torres, and Jessica Knight. All the while though, Cole hasn’t exactly opted to take up any of Parker’s unique extracurricular activities:

None of his hobbies interest me whatsoever. [Laughs] I like a good doughnut as much as the next guy, so maybe that’s the closest. [The hobbies are] a distraction from the job and maybe the inability to be somebody who’s more social or comfortable around people. He is a guy who can’t sit still. He’s not somebody who reflects a lot — until he doesn’t have a choice if something is weighing on him.

Parker does have quite a variety of hobbies, and Gary Cole’s take on them does make sense. It seems like Parker is always doing something, whether for work or starting a new and insane diet that involves extreme workouts with a roommate. So, while the seasoned actor has seemingly gotten inside the special agent’s head, it seems bird-watching and baking may not be for him, and that's understandable. The stars aren't actually they're characters, after all, and the fact that they're able to channel their eccentricities on screen is why they have their jobs in the first place.

Since Mark Harmon led NCIS for 18 seasons, it was definitely hard to say goodbye to his Jethro Gibbs at the beginning of Season 19. However, when Gary Cole took over, the series went on business as usual and is still going strong. Every once in a while, the series touches on Parker’s backstory and gives him fun storylines involving the rest of the team. It's been intriguing to see the differences between the two characters. Gibbs' loe for woodworking and boats runs in stark contrast with Parker's affinity for birdwatching and baking

Since the franchise is still running as it approaches its 1,000th episode, fans will likely be learning a lot more about Parker as time goes on. Considering what's been done with the character thus far, I'm excited to see what lies ahead for him. I'd like to think that we'll learn that he has even more eclectic hobbies as time goes on. And, if that's the case, I'd love to know how they line up with Gary Cole's own interests.

New episodes of NCIS, which air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule. You can also catch up on this season's episodes by streaming them with a Paramount+ subscription.