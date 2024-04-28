‘This Business Is Brutal.’ More NCIS: Hawai’i Stars Seemingly Confirm They Had No Idea CBS Was About To Cancel The Show

A lot of 2024 shows have been canceled in recent weeks, and the onslaught didn’t end this week as CBS handed down an axing order for NCIS: Hawai’i . The series was the first in the franchise to feature a female lead in Vanessa Lachey and she took to social media this weekend to share she was “blindsided” by the announcement . It sounds like her cast mates were also shocked about the network saying sayonara to the show, and they did not hold back in candid posts.

In fact, Jason Antoon took to his Instagram to call the business “brutal,” writing:

This business is brutal and makes no sense. But we had soooo much fun. Love you all and mahalo.

Hallmark star Ashley Williams commented on the Ernie Malik actor’s post and called the move by the Eye Network “no fair.”

Meanwhile, his co-star also called out CBS for taking a step back in terms of “representation,” as NCIS: Hawai’i highlighted more diversity than some of the network’s other shows and also highlighted a different kind of diversity given its filming locations and setting. Tori Anderson, who’s known for playing Kate Whistler on the three-season series, wrote on Twitter (X) :

Having a really hard time processing this one. Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream. I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation. Love you all so much.

Antoon also commented on Anderson’s subsequent Instagram post, writing a message for her but also the many fans who will be losing the series at the end of the 2024 TV premiere season , “Loooooove u and all these people❤️and all our fans.”

Just a few days ago, co-creator Christopher Silber shared a celebratory post, congratulating the NCIS franchise on the 1000th episode milestone and writing, “Here’s to the next thousand.” It's amazing how quickly things can change in a few short days. His series won’t get to be a part of that legacy, but he kept the positive memories flowing after learning the cancelation news.

Four years ago, [Jan Nash, Matt Bosack] and I started something very special. We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew... and gathered in Hawai'i to make a show. But ended up creating an ohana. I'm so grateful to you all.

In particular, this probably sucks the most for LL Cool J, who was originally on NCIS: Los Angeles before that show got canceled and only recently shifted to the Hawai’i set version of the series. He hasn’t spoken out yet, but I assume this is not what he expected to happen when he agreed to join the franchise spinoff in Season 3.

Hawai’i was a reasonably rated TV series, but I do have to mention it was one of CBS’ lower-rated programs. Plus, with two additional NCIS spinoffs on the way, the question going into the next TV season was: How much NCIS content can CBS’ schedule really support? Unfortunately for Hawai’i, the powers that be decided not everyone would still be solving crime next fall.