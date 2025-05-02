I’m Still Hurting Over FBI: Most Wanted Ending, And The Cast Marking The Last Day Of Production Is Not Helping Things

It’s been nearly two months since the FBI franchise got hit with huge cancellation news, and I’m still shocked that Most Wanted is ending with the 2025 TV schedule. The fact that the Fugitive Task Force will be working on their final case in just a few weeks certainly hurts, and while the characters could still live on with FBI or the new CIA spinoff, it just wouldn’t be the same. Now, the cast is marking the end of production, and it’s not helping.

Since the FBI: Most Wanted series finale is set to air on May 20, it was only a matter of time before production wrapped, but I still wasn’t prepared. The cast and crew have officially completed filming the sixth and final season of the procedural, and seeing them all together in a picture via fan account fbi__fam on Instagram has me missing them all already. Two more weeks is certainly not enough time left with them.

Additionally, the cast and crew have gone on the record themselves, and it’s not making things any easier. Production assistant Kelly Cattani, who was also on hand for Blue Bloods’ final season last year, reposted a sweet Instagram story from cast member Shantel VanSanten, and seeing how close they are and how tight they will continue to be just makes it harder to say goodbye:

(Image credit: Kelly Cattani Instagram)

It’s clear that everyone on the show, both cast and crew, is like one big happy family, and that’s always the hardest part of saying goodbye to a series whenever it ends.

While it certainly seems like Cattani and VanSanten plan to keep in touch as much as ever, it’s probably tough knowing they won’t be seeing each other every day. Cattani also reposted a photo of some walkie-talkies used on the Most Wanted set between the crew, along with the caption “rest in peace FBI most wanted.” And that’s just another nail in the proverbial coffin:

(Image credit: Kelly Cattani Instagram)

As for the cast, a lot of them reflected on their time on the series, including Keisha Castle-Hughes and Roxy Sternberg, who are the last remaining OG Most Wanted stars. VanSanten, who joined the series in Season 5 after recurring on FBI, shared her thoughts on the end of Most Wanted on her Instagram Stories and in a separate Instagram post. Now, that, alongside her co-star's Story statements, has me crying:

Today marks the end of an era for an epic adventure as we film the last episode EVER of Most Wanted @fbicibs! I am so grateful to be here for this moment and celebrate a cast/crew that has brought you 100+ episodes of great TV!! [It] has been a joy to play Nina Chase and I am lucky to have been a part of the #WolfWorld @wolfentertainment -Shantel VanSanten

closing out 6 years. -Keisha Castle-Hughes

6 years later, it’s a wrap!!! and also shouted out the cast and crew. -Roxy Sternberg

It’s going to be exceptionally hard to see FBI: Most Wanted end, especially knowing that the audience size for the canceled show is impressive. As previously mentioned, it’s possible that characters could pop up in the franchise, and even though nothing has been confirmed, it’s never too early to hope.

The final episodes of FBI: Most Wanted air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.