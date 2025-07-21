Fans Are Still Missing Vanessa Lachey In NCIS: Hawai’i, But On Netflix She Can Chop Her Hair And Get Glam In A Bikini

It’s been over a year since CBS axed NCIS: Hawai’i, the popular spinoff of the original NCIS series, and the only one with a female lead in Vanessa Lachey. The actress has been busy since then thanks to her work on Netflix’s Love is Blind, but that hasn’t stopped fans from peppering her social media feed with the occasional #saveNCISHawaii hashtag. Listen though, there’s one benefit to working on Netflix: She can chop her hair and get glam in a bikini whenever she wants.

In fact, that’s exactly what the actress and reality host did this week. She chopped her hair quite short compared to how she wore it while playing Special-Agent-In-Charge Jane Tennant on Hawai’ii. And she threw on a black bikini “only for Netflix.” Lachey amusingly captioned the whole thing the “bikini bob.”

A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) A photo posted by on

Lots of fans and celebs commented on the post, with her husband and fellow Love is Blind co-star being particularly complimentary. Other celebs who responded included Jennie Garth and her makeup artist who helped her to put together the look for the streamer, Liz Castellanos.

Nick Lachey: Damn, that’s my wife…….

Jennie Garth: So pretty ❤️

MakeupByBlitz: Who the haaaaaal! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤❤❤❤❤❤😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

While most fans were intrigued by her new bob hairdo, as I noted, there was that one fan who took the post and turned it into commentary about NCIS: Hawai’i, which has been happening pretty consistently since the series ended.

Beautiful ❤️ #SaveNCISHawaii #NCISHawaii

It’s clear there are still some hard feelings about the cancelation. Lachey and her co-star Jason Antoon expressed sadness as the show wrapped, and it was only recently the actor also shared a look at the show's former lot sitting abandoned and emptied after years of teaming with life.

For her part, Lachey has moved on with her work at Netflix. Season 9 of Love is Blind has been filming in Denver this summer after Season 8 hit the 2025 TV schedule earlier this year. Additionally, she and Nick Lachey recently celebrated their 14th anniversary as a married couple (and 19th as a couple after his split from Jessica Simpson). While NCIS: Hawai’i is very much missed, that franchise has moved on, too.

In fact, CBS said at the time one of the big reasons the show got knocked off the schedule had to do with the fact the network had so much stuff from the franchise incoming. At the time that meant the release of NCIS: Origins amidst the original flagship show, but also the Tony & Ziva spinoff that will be available soon for those with a Paramount Plus subscription.

So, all's well both on the Netflix and Paramount fronts, and we'll keep you posted regarding what's next for the reality star... and the CBS franchise.