After CBS' Cancellation, The Equalizer Star Shared Touching Farewell With Tons Of BTS Pics That Have Me Angry It's Gone All Over Again

The Equalizer’s run is officially done as a result of its heartbreaking cancellation at CBS amid the 2025 TV schedule. A network executive revealed the reason for canceling the Queen Latifah-led series and other shows, and it all came down to economics. While that's understandable, as a fan, I'm still in my feelings about the decision. All the while, much of the cast have been speaking out, and series alum Lorraine Toussaint shared BTS pictures that are making me even angrier about the procedural's demise.

Toussaint took to Instagram to share a sweet message, through which she reflected on her time playing Aunt Vi across the show's five seasons. As sweet as her "grateful" message is, I really just can't take my eyes off the slew of great photos she shared. The pics show the actress alongside crew members as well as co-stars, and I have to say that this is a very nostalgic carousel of pics. Check them out, and try not to tear up like I did:

A post shared by Lorraine Toussaint (@lorrainetoussaint) A photo posted by on

Between these great BTS pictures and my knowledge of what was planned for Season 6, I still can’t get over the fact that The Equalizer is over. CBS admitted it’s been a challenging year and, obviously, the network did have to make some cuts to the lineup. However, that doesn't exactly provide any kind of comfort for me.

Lorraine Toussaint's photos are a reminder of some of the great character dynamics that played out over the show's run, and I get emotional just seeing the cast and crew, who appear to have been close. Needless to say, this one stings.

Unfortunately, the longer that the "Eye Network" waited to make a decision on The Equalizer, the more likely the eventual cancellation seemed. The network already had to move Matthew Gray Gubler’s new series, Einstein, to the 2026-27 season, and there are only so many shows that can be on hold until then. I'd love it if another entity swooped in to save the crime drama, but I'm not sure that's in the cards at this point.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Head on over to Paramount Plus to stream every season of The Equalizer. You can choose between the Essential plan or the go ad-free. Also, get double the catalog Showtime via the Premium plan from $12.99 per month. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 by way of the annual plan.

CBS cancelled quite a few shows this season. The demises of the FBI spinoffs Most Wanted and International were surprises to me, though the network also ordered a new offshoot CIA offshoot, with Tom Ellis in the lead. S.W.A.T. was also axed for a third time, and it’s likely not going to be reversed (though the finale will leave fans wanting more). Freshman sitcom Poppa’s House is done as well and, of course, Blue Bloods ended in December.

Considering The Equalizer looking to re-enter the world it created can simply stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription. I'd also keep an eye out on social media in case Lorraine Toussaint or any of her co-stars opt to share even more excellent behind-the-scenes photos. Such pics would certainly be bittersweet, as they'd simultaneously be a reminder of how excellent the show is and the fact that it's no longer on the air.