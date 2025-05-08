Why Two FBI Shows (And The Equalizer) Actually Got Canceled, According To CBS
This is why we can't have nice things.
CBS seemingly added more entries than usual to the annual list of canceled and ending TV shows, which means the upcoming TV schedule will look quite different once the fall months arrive. More recently network canceled its two FBI spinoffs, and then followed up by pulling the plug on Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer in early May. The decisions have left some fans in arms, and now they’ve been addressed by one of CBS’ head honchos.
CBS Boss Explains Decision To Cancel Two FBI Spinoffs
Speaking at CBS' Fall TV schedule reveal event (via TVLine), the network's President of Entertainment Amy Reisenbach addressed the nature of the business while speaking to the cancellations of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, neither of which cracked the Top 20 primetime shows by way of Live + 35 Day engagement. (Meanwhile, mothership drama FBI was #11.)
Namechecking the latest tentatively titled spinoff, which boasts Lucifer's Tom Ellis in the lead role, Reisenbach said:
It's definitely true that network series' cast contracts tend to work more in the actors' favor as the seasons build up, and the sixth season usually marks negotiation time for such deals. As such, it's often when network execs go hardest on weighing the pros and cons of keeping a show on the air.
FBI: Most Wanted was indeed at that point, with Season 6 set to wrap up on May 20, while FBI: International was only on for four seasons before the cancellation news. And despite not cracking the delayed-viewing Top 20 for all of TV, the dramas' total viewerships still handily beat out a lot of other primetime offerings, averaging around 6.5 million.
Perhaps if both or either had been more of a draw for younger demographics, their fates could have changed.
Why The Equalizer Also Faced An Unexpected Cancellation
The past month has been rough for The Equalizer fans. First, the previously announced plan for a backdoor spinoff starring Bosch's Titus Welliver and Harlem's Juani Feliz went belly-up. Two days after the ep aired in mid-April, it was reported that CBS would not be moving forward with the follow-up project.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Then, just a couple of weeks later, the news broke that The Equalizer wouldn't be moving forward with Season 6, despite Queen Latifah and others reportedly agreeing to take a salary cut to balance any budgetary issues. When addressing that particular decision, Amy Reinsenbach stated:
In the case of the Sunday night offering, ratings almost definitely played heavily into the cancellation decision, as The Equalizer's average nightly viewership shrank by nearly two million viewers, which isn't so easy to sweep away and feel confident while ordering new seasons.
At this point, no plans are seemingly being made to shop The Equalizer or CBS' other canceled shows around to other networks, which is understandable. For now, they can all be streamed in full with a Paramount+ subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'I Understood What It Was Like To Be Hated:' Ariel Winter Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed As A Teenager And Why It 'Damaged My Self-Esteem'
Danny McBride Was Asked About Possibly Making A Follow-Up Movie For The Righteous Gemstones, But I Think His Alternate Idea Is Way Better