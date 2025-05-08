Why Two FBI Shows (And The Equalizer) Actually Got Canceled, According To CBS

News
By published

This is why we can't have nice things.

Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson.
(Image credit: CBS)

CBS seemingly added more entries than usual to the annual list of canceled and ending TV shows, which means the upcoming TV schedule will look quite different once the fall months arrive. More recently network canceled its two FBI spinoffs, and then followed up by pulling the plug on Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer in early May. The decisions have left some fans in arms, and now they’ve been addressed by one of CBS’ head honchos.

Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo and Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines.

(Image credit: CBS)

CBS Boss Explains Decision To Cancel Two FBI Spinoffs

Speaking at CBS' Fall TV schedule reveal event (via TVLine), the network's President of Entertainment Amy Reisenbach addressed the nature of the business while speaking to the cancellations of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, neither of which cracked the Top 20 primetime shows by way of Live + 35 Day engagement. (Meanwhile, mothership drama FBI was #11.)

Namechecking the latest tentatively titled spinoff, which boasts Lucifer's Tom Ellis in the lead role, Reisenbach said:

Obviously we love working with Dick [Wolf] and we’re so excited to be bringing CIA onto the schedule. But...we have to be fiscally responsible, and ultimately those deals and the shows just weren’t penciling out for us for an economic perspective.

It's definitely true that network series' cast contracts tend to work more in the actors' favor as the seasons build up, and the sixth season usually marks negotiation time for such deals. As such, it's often when network execs go hardest on weighing the pros and cons of keeping a show on the air.

FBI: Most Wanted was indeed at that point, with Season 6 set to wrap up on May 20, while FBI: International was only on for four seasons before the cancellation news. And despite not cracking the delayed-viewing Top 20 for all of TV, the dramas' total viewerships still handily beat out a lot of other primetime offerings, averaging around 6.5 million.

Perhaps if both or either had been more of a draw for younger demographics, their fates could have changed.

Robyn and Marcus holding hands and staring in each other's eyes in The Equalizer series finale

(Image credit: CBS)

Why The Equalizer Also Faced An Unexpected Cancellation

The past month has been rough for The Equalizer fans. First, the previously announced plan for a backdoor spinoff starring Bosch's Titus Welliver and Harlem's Juani Feliz went belly-up. Two days after the ep aired in mid-April, it was reported that CBS would not be moving forward with the follow-up project.

Then, just a couple of weeks later, the news broke that The Equalizer wouldn't be moving forward with Season 6, despite Queen Latifah and others reportedly agreeing to take a salary cut to balance any budgetary issues. When addressing that particular decision, Amy Reinsenbach stated:

It’s never easy to end shows. We had a lot of options this year, and the schedule is really full. So we always have to look at all of our shows, look at the aggregate, the creative, where they are in their life cycle, what the finances look like, what the ratings are…. And we make those tough decisions.

In the case of the Sunday night offering, ratings almost definitely played heavily into the cancellation decision, as The Equalizer's average nightly viewership shrank by nearly two million viewers, which isn't so easy to sweep away and feel confident while ordering new seasons.

At this point, no plans are seemingly being made to shop The Equalizer or CBS' other canceled shows around to other networks, which is understandable. For now, they can all be streamed in full with a Paramount+ subscription.

TOPICS
Nick Venable
Nick Venable
Assistant Managing Editor

Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper.  Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

'I Understood What It Was Like To Be Hated:' Ariel Winter Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed As A Teenager And Why It 'Damaged My Self-Esteem'

Danny McBride Was Asked About Possibly Making A Follow-Up Movie For The Righteous Gemstones, But I Think His Alternate Idea Is Way Better

Zendaya Twinned With Anna Sawai At The Met Gala, And Stylist Law Roach Sounded Mortified
See more latest
Most Popular
Law Roach with his fingers in his hair at the Met Gala
Zendaya Twinned With Anna Sawai At The Met Gala, And Stylist Law Roach Sounded Mortified
From left to right: Timothée Chalamet in Dune, Rachel Zegler on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Kylie Jenner on The Kardashians.
Rachel Zegler Had An Unexpected Response After Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Made Their Splashy Red Carpet Debut
Dakota Johnson in The Materialists
A24's New Materialists Trailer Makes It Look Like A Standard Rom-Com, And That Makes Me Very Suspicious
Universal Horror Unleased logo
I Totally See Why Universal Is Adding Year Round Horror Experiences, But I Did Not See This One Specific Request Coming
Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who
Doctor Who’s Ruby Sunday Actress Confirmed A Villain Return For The Season 2 Finale, And I’m Looking Forward To This Rematch
Carrie Preston as Elsbeth in a beige prison jumpsuit in Season 2x19
After Elsbeth's Shocking Arrest, Carrie Preston Weighed In On That Totally Out-Of-Character Set Up For The Finale: 'How Am I Going To Continue'?
Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid
I Asked Jonah Hauer-King If A Live-Action Little Mermaid 2 With Halle Bailey Was Coming, And I Love That He Brought 'Sporting A Beard' Into His Response
Ariel Winter sitting at a table on Modern Family
'I Understood What It Was Like To Be Hated:' Ariel Winter Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed As A Teenager And Why It 'Damaged My Self-Esteem'
Ingrid, John, and Mary in Watson Season 1x13
As CBS Confirms When Watson Will Return For Season 2, The Showrunner And Star Talk Getting To 'Go Bang' With The Life-Or-Death Finale
Natasha looking out at a friend in Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson Has Been On Movie Sets Since Age 9. Someone Asked Her About The '10,000 Hours' It Takes To Become An Expert At A Craft, And She Did Not Hold Back