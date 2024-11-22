NCIS: Origins Introduced Its Young Fornell, And Gibbs Actor Austin Stowell Shared Why He’s ‘Looking Forward’ To The Characters Meeting
When will they cross paths?
Earlier this month, the NCIS: Origins episode “Incognito” featured an unexpected appearance from a younger Tobias Fornell, whom Joe Spano has been playing on NCIS since it began in 2003, and whom Lucas Dixon is playing in this CBS prequel. With Origins taking place in 1991, Fornell, who’s lower down in the FBI hierarchy, and Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who’s only just started at NIS, haven’t met each other yet. But young Gibbs actor Austin Stowell is “looking forward” to when that day comes, and shared his reasoning during an interview that’s come as we wait for the next Origins episode to debut on the 2024 TV schedule.
Stowell stopped by the TVLine offices to chat about his work on NCIS: Origins, which, like the rest of the NCIS franchise, can also be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. When interview Matt Webb Mitovich asked Stowell if he’d have scenes with Dixon, the actor responded:
NCIS: Origins Season 1 takes place 12 years before NCIS begins, and while the flagship show’s first episode, “Yankee White” (which was called back to in the franchise’s 1,000th episode), presented Tobias Fornell and Leroy Jethro Gibbs as meeting each other for the first time, it was later retconned that they’d known each other for years. In fact, they’d both been married to the same woman, Diane Sterling, with Fornell marrying her after she divorced Gibbs. The two had a daughter together named Emily, but sadly Diane was assassinated by a terrorist and Emily died years later of an overdose.
As far NCIS: Origins goes, Fornell appeared when Mike Franks and Cliff Wheeler met up with Noah Oakley, Wheeler’s FBI contact who had information pertaining to the case in “Incognito.” Fornell was enjoying some tacos at the restaurant where they were together and shared an update on one of their suspects, although his lack of fully understanding the situation annoyed Franks. Seeing the younger version of the character was a welcome surprise, and like Austin Stowell, I’m looking froward to when his Gibbs and Dixon’s Fornell finally have their official first meeting and start building that bond of trust that’s lasted for decades.
Will that happen anytime soon? That’s hard to say. On the one hand, NCIS: Origins did get its first season expanded, so perhaps that improves the chances of fans seeing this meeting during the current TV season. On the other hand, if the show returns for Season 2, then maybe it will be saved for that batch of episodes. Either way, we’ll let you know whenever Gibbs and Fornell do come face to face on Origins.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.