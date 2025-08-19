That Time Matt Damon Had A Medical Emergency While At Jimmy Kimmel’s House: ‘I’m Going To Prison For The Rest Of My Life’
That time the Matt Damon/Jimmy Kimmel "feud" could have ended in death.
The epic story of Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon is well known by now. What started as a running gag that saw Damon repeatedly “bumped” from Jimmy Kimmel Live turned into a sort of faux feud, sort of on par with the ongoing battle between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.
As with that pair, in reality, Kimmel and Damon are good friends. Although being friends apparently doesn’t mean that one isn’t at risk of dying at the house of the other. In a recent interview with Variety, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that Matt Damon nearly choked to death at his house once. The late-night host revealed…
We’ve probably all been there, where we end up eating too fast and food doesn’t quite go down as we planned. Yet this sounds like an absolute nightmare where Damon had a big piece of food lodged in his throat. Clearly it wasn’t entirely blocking his airway, but it was doing so enough to cause a problem.
Having anybody seriously choking in your house has to be a stressful situation, but having a choking Matt Damon in your house has to be utterly bizarre. For the record, everybody did try the Heimlich Manuveur, which has saved celebrities before, but it was repeatedly unsuccessful. They considered taking Damon to a hospital before eventually finding a home remedy that ultimately worked. Kimmel continued…
With the near tragedy behind, it’s much easier to laugh at the situation, because of course, if Matt Damon was going to choke to death at anybody’s house, it would be Jimmy Kimmel’s. If something terrible had happened there would certainly have been some dark jokes about the circumstances, even Kimmel makes the comment that he would “never be able to explain” what really happened if Damon had died.
Luckily, nothing terrible happened, and we can continue on with more hilarious shenanigans with Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon, like Damon's recent appearance on Who Wants to be a Millionaire. But maybe next time Damon comes over for dinner they can have soup.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
