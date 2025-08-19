Patrick Mahomes Did Not Believe Travis Kelce When He Said He Was Bringing Taylor Swift To A Chiefs Game. I Guess ‘Karma Is A Queen’

It’s been just over two years since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast after seeing her in concert, and the two are now together and going strong. So much so that Swift herself even appeared on New Heights to announce her new album just recently. When the couple first started dating, it was a bit surreal for certain people, Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, didn’t even believe him when he said he was bringing his new girlfriend to a game, but I guess karma really is a queen.

The new Chiefs-centric ESPN docuseries, The Kingdom, touches on Kelce’s relationship with Swift going back to the beginning. In a clip posted to X by user cowboyliketayy_, members of the Chiefs -- from execs to players -- recall finding out about Kelce and Swift's relationship and how she would be coming to a game in September 2023, which seemingly confirming rumors about their relationship at that time. During the doc, Mahomes recalls his feelings about the situation:

He told me during the week. I was the only one who was like, 'I gotta see it. I gotta see it [before] I believe it.' .... You definitely felt a buzz, and you could see people in the stadium gravitating to where she was at.

Initially, Kelce was jokingly trying to shoot his shot at The Eras Tour and then on New Heights. So I can understand why Patrick Mahomes would have a hard time believing that the friendship bracelet callout actually worked and that Swift ended up going to a game. That would be the first of various games Swift would attend, and her mere presence sparked revenue increases and buzz for the NFL.

After Taylor Swift attended her first game, she tried to make other ones even while touring. She even flew in from Japan to see Super Bowl LVIII just months later. While the Swift/Kelce relationship is surely commonplace for the Chiefs organization now, it's wild to think about the madness that ensued when the stars first got together. Also, as crazy as it was for everyone else to see Swift at that first game, it's hard to imagine being in Kelce's shoes at the time.

Regardless of how the Chiefs Kingdom continues to perceive the Grammy winner and her appearances at the games, I just find it so sweet that she supports Travis Kelce as she does. Some might say this celebrity couple represents relationship goals, and I wouldn't disagree with that. And, if others are enticed to learn more about football due to Swift's presence at the games, then that's just the icing on the cake.

On a more basic level, I love that Patrick Mahomes was so humble about being proven wrong. I'd imagine that he's used to seeing Taylor Swift at games now but, for me, I'd still find it surreal that one of the biggest pop stars in the world was showing up to watch me play. As for the upcoming season, with Swift staying busy, it’s hard to say just how many games she’ll be able to attend this season. However, I wouldn't be surprised if she shows up at some point to root on her man and his team.