After The Next Golden Bachelor Was Revealed, Joan Vassos Shared Some Cheeky Thoughts On Him

The Golden Bachelor is officially set to return this fall on the 2025 TV schedule , and there’s been a biggest burning question about Season 2. Who’s going to follow Gerry Turner as the next Golden Bachelor after how Season 1 ended? Well, that question has been answered, and The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos is all over it.

Despite our predictions about which The Golden Bachelorette contestant might become the star , the new leading man is no one Joan Vassos dated during her season on her way to her happy ending with Chock Chapple. It’s been announced that former NFL player-turned-lawyer Mel Owens will be looking for love this season. Check out Vassos’ Instagram reaction:

(Image credit: Instagram/ABC)

Along with sharing the official announcement, Vassos wrote that Mel Owen is “cute… almost as cute as Chock!” before saying how she cannot wait to watch the upcoming season. It’s a fun response to the whole thing, because Vassos is being a little flirty toward the new Golden Bachelor, but not without mentioning her own guy. Clearly, she and Chock are very much still in love ahead of their first anniversary this summer.

While we thought that one of Joan Vassos’ exes would be the lucky guy to have his own season this time around, it turns out the ABC series has decided to give the opportunity to newcomer Mel Owens instead. The 66-year-old was a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams for nine seasons back in the 1980s before becoming a lawyer in the early 2000s and specializing in workers' compensation, sports law, sports injuries, and disability benefits. He definitely seems to be a good fit for the second Golden Bachelor.

Owens hails from Michigan and is divorced after being previously married for 25 years and having two sons with his “first” love. Following the two Golden seasons focusing on people who became single due to the death of their partners, perhaps Owens’ story will be a change of pace that will bring light to the all experience of divorce among seniors.

While Vassos said she’s just excited to “watch,” we can’t imagine there being a Golden season without her at least showing up at some point, especially since her and Chock have had such a successful relationship. Joan and Chock are not married yet (and don’t plan to this year). The couple were initially going to move to NYC together, but they seem to still be settling into their new life together. Why rush if they are happy? After Gerry and Theresa’s live marriage on TV went up in flames months after saying “I do”, I don’t blame them.

As far as previous contestants go, we know that this summer’s Bachelor In Paradise will feature some of the Golden bachelors and bachelorettes from seasons past , but no, Gerry Turner will not be one of the participants . While we don’t yet have a release date, it should be coming this September like the prior season.