One Golden Bachelor Alum Has Already Turned Down An Invite To Bachelor In Paradise, And Their Reason Is Pretty Hilarious

News
By published

Taking a pass.

Bachelor in Paradise logo.
(Image credit: ABC)

History will be made this summer when Bachelor in Paradise returns, and no, that’s not one of Jesse Palmer’s hyperbolic promises to keep us tuned into a three-hour Bachelor finale. When Season 10 of the beachy spinoff hits the 2025 TV calendar, it really will be breaking new ground, as contestants from the Golden shows will join the younger singles. A couple of cast members have been confirmed, but it was a hard pass for one contestant for a pretty funny (and very true) reason.

Gerry Turner, the first (and so far only) lead of The Golden Bachelor will not be on the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. Many fans wondered if he might be making a comeback after appearing on Grant Ellis’ finale, but Turner said he turned down the invitation in early March. The reason why? Turner told TMZ it’s because he’s already dated all of the women!

Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor.

(Image credit: ABC)

That is so funny to me, and it’s absolutely true. With only one season of The Golden Bachelor under its belt, the franchise has only had one cast of women — all of whom dated Gerry Turner. So it doesn’t actually matter that he’s single again after divorcing Theresa Nist — he’s literally been there, done that with every one of potential cast.

TMZ reports that if new women were introduced (which probably means they’d have to choose a lead for The Golden Bachelor Season 2), the former restaurateur might consider an appearance. For now, though, he’s reportedly open to making a cameo, hosting a date or helping out Wells Adams behind the bar.

So far five Bachelor Nation alumni have been confirmed for the summer spinoff. Gerry Turner’s runner-up Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston — one of Joan Vassos’ suitors — were announced as the first two Golden contestants to ever be cast on Bachelor in Paradise. They will join Grant Ellis’ third-place finisher Zoe McGrady, as well as Jenn Tran fan-favorites Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton.

With new showrunner Scott Teti (Claim to Fame, Summer House) taking the reins this season, rumors suggest quite a few other changes could be coming to Paradise, including a new location. We also don’t have any details on potential format changes or how, exactly, the Golden contestants will be integrated amongst their younger counterparts.

Most importantly: Will they get that air conditioning that Nancy Hulkower — another member of Gerry Turner’s cast — said was a necessity? In her words:

We talked about it, and I said, ‘I have to have AC.’ We’ve heard about Paradise being hot and having bugs, but I need AC.

I’m excited to see how it all comes together — especially to see some big changes made after a disastrous ninth season — and I do think combining the alumni from the flagship shows with the Goldens is the way to do it.

With just one season apiece of The Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette, and many of those cast members hard-launching new relationships, Joan Vassos was probably right when she said there may not be enough single alumni to carry a whole separate spinoff.

No official premiere date has been announced for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, but Jesse Palmer said it’s coming this summer. We’ll be keeping an eye out, and in the meantime, you can catch more Bachelor alumni on the upcoming reality TV series Got to Get Out, which you can stream with a Hulu subscription starting Friday, April 11.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
The Gemstones at family dinner

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Is Fantastic, But I Have One Major Complaint Concerning My Favorite Character
ABC press photo of Carrie Underwood on American Idol and Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour (Taylor&#039;s Version).

A Sweet Taylor Swift Comparison From Carrie Underwood Happened On American Idol, And I Totally See It
The entire cast of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Road Trip.

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip Felt Like Coming Home To Me, And The Two Leads Told Me Why It Felt So Authentic To Latino Culture

See more latest
Most Popular
Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber in Die Hard.
Alan Rickman Absolutely Crushed In Iconic Villain Roles, And It Apparently Led To A Wild ‘Mandate’ In Hollywood
Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs speaks at the REVOLT Music Conference
Ahead Of Diddy’s Sex-Trafficking Trial, Legal Analyst Weighs In On One ‘Bad’ Move The Rapper’s Legal Team Should Avoid
The Gemstones at family dinner
The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Is Fantastic, But I Have One Major Complaint Concerning My Favorite Character
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal side-by-side photo.
Denzel Washington Gave Jake Gyllenhaal Major Acting Props, And His Response Was Emotional: 'What Else Is There In Your Work?
Sam Wilson, new Captain America in full suit and holding his shield as ammo rains down upon him in Brave New World.
'I Think You Guys Missed It’: Captain America: Brave New World Co-Writer Gets Real About The Negative Reactions To The Film
Duncan smiling at Paul in Dune
Surprise! Jason Momoa Confirms Dune 3 Return As Duncan Idaho, And I Have Questions
ABC press photo of Carrie Underwood on American Idol and Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour (Taylor&#039;s Version).
A Sweet Taylor Swift Comparison From Carrie Underwood Happened On American Idol, And I Totally See It
Dee wide-eyed after getting an Epi Pen injection in It&#039;s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14
This Supercut Of It's Always Sunny's Kaitlin Olson Literally Putting Her Body On The Line For Comedy Always Makes Me Appreciate Her So Much
Kaliko Kauahi in St. Denis Medical Season 1x14
St. Denis Medical's Kaliko Kauahi Shares Why She Was 'Surprised' The Show Was Nominated For Awards, And I Honestly Get It
Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Someone Dropped A Script Online Claiming Its Avengers: Kang Dynasty, And The Scrapped Movie Sounds Bananas