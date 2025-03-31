One Golden Bachelor Alum Has Already Turned Down An Invite To Bachelor In Paradise, And Their Reason Is Pretty Hilarious

History will be made this summer when Bachelor in Paradise returns, and no, that’s not one of Jesse Palmer’s hyperbolic promises to keep us tuned into a three-hour Bachelor finale. When Season 10 of the beachy spinoff hits the 2025 TV calendar, it really will be breaking new ground, as contestants from the Golden shows will join the younger singles. A couple of cast members have been confirmed, but it was a hard pass for one contestant for a pretty funny (and very true) reason.

Gerry Turner, the first (and so far only) lead of The Golden Bachelor will not be on the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. Many fans wondered if he might be making a comeback after appearing on Grant Ellis’ finale, but Turner said he turned down the invitation in early March. The reason why? Turner told TMZ it’s because he’s already dated all of the women!

(Image credit: ABC)

That is so funny to me, and it’s absolutely true. With only one season of The Golden Bachelor under its belt, the franchise has only had one cast of women — all of whom dated Gerry Turner. So it doesn’t actually matter that he’s single again after divorcing Theresa Nist — he’s literally been there, done that with every one of potential cast.

TMZ reports that if new women were introduced (which probably means they’d have to choose a lead for The Golden Bachelor Season 2), the former restaurateur might consider an appearance. For now, though, he’s reportedly open to making a cameo, hosting a date or helping out Wells Adams behind the bar.

So far five Bachelor Nation alumni have been confirmed for the summer spinoff. Gerry Turner’s runner-up Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston — one of Joan Vassos’ suitors — were announced as the first two Golden contestants to ever be cast on Bachelor in Paradise. They will join Grant Ellis’ third-place finisher Zoe McGrady, as well as Jenn Tran fan-favorites Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton.

With new showrunner Scott Teti (Claim to Fame, Summer House) taking the reins this season, rumors suggest quite a few other changes could be coming to Paradise, including a new location. We also don’t have any details on potential format changes or how, exactly, the Golden contestants will be integrated amongst their younger counterparts.

Most importantly: Will they get that air conditioning that Nancy Hulkower — another member of Gerry Turner’s cast — said was a necessity? In her words:

We talked about it, and I said, ‘I have to have AC.’ We’ve heard about Paradise being hot and having bugs, but I need AC.

I’m excited to see how it all comes together — especially to see some big changes made after a disastrous ninth season — and I do think combining the alumni from the flagship shows with the Goldens is the way to do it.

With just one season apiece of The Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette, and many of those cast members hard-launching new relationships, Joan Vassos was probably right when she said there may not be enough single alumni to carry a whole separate spinoff.

No official premiere date has been announced for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, but Jesse Palmer said it’s coming this summer. We’ll be keeping an eye out, and in the meantime, you can catch more Bachelor alumni on the upcoming reality TV series Got to Get Out, which you can stream with a Hulu subscription starting Friday, April 11.