As The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Moves Forward With New Romance, He Weighs In On Possibly Getting Married Again

After Gerry Turner met Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor, the two were quick to tie the knot, letting America watch their unhinged wedding event live on ABC just five months after they first met. Three months later, the Golden couple announced their divorce. Now that Turner has found a new partner, will they too be racing down the aisle? Apparently, getting married again is a subject that has come up.

Gerry Turner went public with Lana Sutton in April, and their romance seems to have developed pretty quickly. The 73-year-old is fully smitten and has said Sutton made him believe in love at first sight; however, they’ve only been dating for a little over a month, so any “serious discussion” about if they want to make it official in the eyes of God and the government is “down the road a bit.” The Golden alum told People:

But I do think we've both come to the comfortable agreement that we both want a long-term committed permanent relationship, and I think we're both feeling like we're there that we're in that now. It's kind of two different things, but they are closely related.

It sounds to me like the couple is leaning toward remaining monogamous without exchanging vows, but Gerry Turner indicated the door hasn’t been shut on any of the options. He said:

[I don’t know] that either of us necessarily would be looking to get married, but we've also said that's not off the table.

Those who watched The Golden Bachelor know that Gerry Turner was married to his first wife Toni for 43 years before her death in 2017. Lana Sutton, a retired educator in her 50s, has reportedly also been married twice, so I can see why throwing what would be a third wedding for both parties might not be as much of a priority.

Things have progressed quite a bit since Lana Sutton slid into Gerry Turner’s DMs in March. They have met each other’s kids, and Sutton introduced her reality TV veteran boyfriend to her parents.

When appearing on the 2025 TV schedule for Grant Ellis’ Bachelor finale, Gerry Turner even apparently got advice from his runner-up Leslie Fhima and The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos to tell Theresa Nist about his new romance before it became public.

This comes as the new couple has been “fantasy house shopping” — presumably in Indiana where they’re both from — as well as doing some traveling. In fact, they’re currently planning to go abroad this summer to London and Paris. Gerry Turner said:

We've been together every weekend. She's retired, so she's not tied down. On a moment's notice, she could come here or if I go there. There's no encumbrances with work, so there's just an awful lot of pluses that are helping us along.

I’m sensing some subtle shade being thrown at Theresa Nist, who apparently didn’t want to quit her job and move to the cornfields of Indiana.

Regardless of whether or not they ever slip bands onto each other’s ring fingers, it sounds like Gerry Turner is not rushing the decision this time around. Hopefully, he can take what he learned from his public relationship with Theresa Nist to ensure Lana Sutton is the lasting love he’s been looking for.