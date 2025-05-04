As The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Moves Forward With New Romance, He Weighs In On Possibly Getting Married Again

News
By published

Third time's the charm?

Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor.
(Image credit: ABC)

After Gerry Turner met Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor, the two were quick to tie the knot, letting America watch their unhinged wedding event live on ABC just five months after they first met. Three months later, the Golden couple announced their divorce. Now that Turner has found a new partner, will they too be racing down the aisle? Apparently, getting married again is a subject that has come up.

Gerry Turner went public with Lana Sutton in April, and their romance seems to have developed pretty quickly. The 73-year-old is fully smitten and has said Sutton made him believe in love at first sight; however, they’ve only been dating for a little over a month, so any “serious discussion” about if they want to make it official in the eyes of God and the government is “down the road a bit.” The Golden alum told People:

But I do think we've both come to the comfortable agreement that we both want a long-term committed permanent relationship, and I think we're both feeling like we're there that we're in that now. It's kind of two different things, but they are closely related.

It sounds to me like the couple is leaning toward remaining monogamous without exchanging vows, but Gerry Turner indicated the door hasn’t been shut on any of the options. He said:

[I don’t know] that either of us necessarily would be looking to get married, but we've also said that's not off the table.

Those who watched The Golden Bachelor know that Gerry Turner was married to his first wife Toni for 43 years before her death in 2017. Lana Sutton, a retired educator in her 50s, has reportedly also been married twice, so I can see why throwing what would be a third wedding for both parties might not be as much of a priority.

Things have progressed quite a bit since Lana Sutton slid into Gerry Turner’s DMs in March. They have met each other’s kids, and Sutton introduced her reality TV veteran boyfriend to her parents.

When appearing on the 2025 TV schedule for Grant Ellis’ Bachelor finale, Gerry Turner even apparently got advice from his runner-up Leslie Fhima and The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos to tell Theresa Nist about his new romance before it became public.

This comes as the new couple has been “fantasy house shopping” — presumably in Indiana where they’re both from — as well as doing some traveling. In fact, they’re currently planning to go abroad this summer to London and Paris. Gerry Turner said:

We've been together every weekend. She's retired, so she's not tied down. On a moment's notice, she could come here or if I go there. There's no encumbrances with work, so there's just an awful lot of pluses that are helping us along.

I’m sensing some subtle shade being thrown at Theresa Nist, who apparently didn’t want to quit her job and move to the cornfields of Indiana.

Regardless of whether or not they ever slip bands onto each other’s ring fingers, it sounds like Gerry Turner is not rushing the decision this time around. Hopefully, he can take what he learned from his public relationship with Theresa Nist to ensure Lana Sutton is the lasting love he’s been looking for.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Alexandra Daddario Shared Stunning Pics After Her Move, But I Didn’t See Martha Stewart And A Cotton Candy Dress Coming

Christina Haack Shared A Quote And A One-Word Response Following The Contentious Finalization Of Her Third Divorce

Paul Rudd Did A Play Where An Audience Member Died, But That's Not Even The Craziest Story From His Theatre Days
See more latest
Most Popular
Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany as Hulk and She-Hulk doing meditation in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Why Did Kevin Feige Agree To Make So Many Mediocre Disney+ Marvel Series Anyway? Apparently, 3 Little Words Were The Culprit
Scarlett Johansson looking skeptically at someone off screen in Jurassic World Rebirth near a large body of water.
Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey And More Keep Hyping Jurassic World Rebirth’s Similarities To Steven Spielberg’s Original, And I’m Pumped
Alexandra Daddario smiling at the camera in a red dress at the AMC Networks 2025 Upfront in New York City.
Alexandra Daddario Shared Stunning Pics After Her Move, But I Didn’t See Martha Stewart And A Cotton Candy Dress Coming
Florence Pugh with a shaved head in We Live in Time
I Didn’t Have Florence Pugh Sharing Why She Was Scared To Shave Her Head For The Movies On My Bingo Card This Week, But I Totally Get It Now
Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw
Braun Strowman’s WWE Release Doesn’t Make Sense To Me For A Really Obvious Reason
christina hall in christina on the coast
Christina Haack Shared A Quote And A One-Word Response Following The Contentious Finalization Of Her Third Divorce
Ryan Reynolds in Welcome to Wrexham Season 4
I Just Found Out How Much More Rob McElhenney And Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham Football Club Is Worth Now They've Taken Over, And Wow
Alexei, Bucky, John, Ava and Yelena in Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts* Director Reveals That Post-Credits Scene Was Directed By The Russo Brothers (But I’m Just Shocked How Fast It Happened)
Colin Jost speaks on Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live
‘I’m Pete Davidson!’ Colin Jost Showed Up In A Non-Weekend Update SNL Sketch, And I Bet You Can Guess What It Was About
Universal Volcano Bay&#039;s volcano fixture, shown in the daytime.
I Went On Volcano Bay’s Not So Lazy River For The First Time At Universal, And As A Lazy River Superfan, I’m Shook