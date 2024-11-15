32 Nickelodeon Shows I Can't Believe Don't Get Talked About Today

Nickelodeon has produced some of the most popular pieces of TV that have ever existed. From Rugrats and All That to Hey Arnold! and Spongebob Squarepants, plenty of the network’s offerings are revered today. There are, however, a number of shows that aren’t really talked about in most circles now. And, quite frankly, I just can’t believe that. So let’s take some time to discuss some Nick shows that don’t receive enough attention.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

I’d certainly say that Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is one of those children’s TV shows that aren’t talked about all that often today. The adventures of the three young monster friends Oblina, Ickus and Krumm are as delightful as they are creepy. Anyone who wants to laugh and possibly scream should do themselves a favor and check out this underrated ‘90s gem.

(Image credit: Nickeldeon)

Kablam!

Given that it’s arguably one of the best Nicktoons of the ‘90s or 2000s , Kablam! certainly deserves its flowers. Having made its debut in 1996, the animated series sees teen hosts Henry and June presenting a cavalcade of cartoons – like Action League Now! and Sniz & Fondue – for avid viewers. What’s also sweet is that this delightful romp – which ended after four seasons – sports a comic book-like motif that imbues it with a quirky energy.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Oh Yeah! Cartoons

Fans who remember Cartoon Network’s What a Cartoon ought to know about Oh Yeah! Cartoons. During its run, the series served as a prime showcase for various toons from a smattering of talented artists. Avid cartoon viewers – those who have seen this comedic program and those who haven’t – owe a debt of gratitude to this classic. That’s because it helped spawn The Fairly Oddparents and a couple of other Nickelodeon originals.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The Mystery Files Of Shelby Woo

Nick has a strong history of developing excellent live-action shows, and The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo is a testament to that. It focuses on the eponymous protagonist as she solves mysteries alongside her friends in Cocoa Beach, Florida. She also does so under the watchful eye of her grandfather (played by Karate Kid icon Pat Morita). This four-season coming-of-age series deserves its flowers for a number of reasons, including the fact that it was one of the earliest shows on the network to feature a person of color in the lead role.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

ChalkZone

A product of exposure due to Oh Yeah! Cartoons, ChalkZone is a wonderful little show that exemplifies how art can fuel adventure. Protagonist Rudy Tabootie uses magical chalk to enter the titular land, where he has adventures with her best friend Penny Sanchez and humanoid drawing Snap. With this one, you come for the delightful stories, and you stay for the original songs showcased.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

All Grown Up!

It’s honestly a bit wild that Rugrats remains one of the most iconic animated shows in the history of TV, but its spinoff sequel series is barely mentioned these days. Developed from the special episode “All Growed Up,” All Grown Up focuses on Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster and their friends as pre-teens facing the perils of adolescence. The series may not have the child-like wonder of its parent show, but it’s still a solid comedy, sitcom-esque series.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Animorphs

One would hope that children of the ‘90s remember the Animorphs book series from Scholastic, which centers on a group of teens with the ability to transform into various animals via touch. The popularity of the books is what led to Nickelodeon adapting them into a TV show that would air for two seasons. Some may find the concept corny, but this is actually an entertaining drama series.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The Angry Beavers

If you think Catdog or Drake Parker and Josh Nichols are the quirkiest siblings ever featured on a Nick show, then you likely haven’t seen The Angry Beavers. Warring (but loving) brothers Dagget and Norbert are perfect foils for each other, and their adventures are quite funny. Just about anyone with a sibling can likely relate to their situation – aside from the fact that they live on a large dam.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Nick Arcade

Hosted by Phil Moore, the two-season Nick Arcade is a tech-based game show that sees young contestants answering trivia before moving on to a robust round that pits them against the daily “Video Game Wizard.” It’s definitely common for technology to come into play in game shows in this day and age but, years ago, that’s what made this overlooked title such a novelty.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Taina

Taina is certainly a sitcom that deserves a chance to shine. At the center of the series is Puerto Rican teen Taina Morales, who dreams of becoming a singer and actress. A student at a performing arts school, she attempts to achieve her goals with the help of her good friends. It’s a shame that this comedy only ran for two seasons from 2001 to 2002, especially considering that it probably would’ve thrived in a post-High School Musical landscape.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The Secret World Of Alex Mack

It’s honestly a crime that The Secret World of Alex Mack isn’t discussed all that much, especially since it can definitely be considered one of the best Nick shows of the ‘90s . The show is about a teenage girl who develops superhuman abilities after being exposed to an experimental chemical. Like the Harry Potter movies , it gradually shifts from lighter storytelling to darker tales, and it features some of the earliest appearances of an actress by the name of Jessica Alba.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Cousin Skeeter

Puppet characters can certainly be entertaining, and that’s definitely the case when it comes to the overly enthusiastic lead character of Cousin Skeeter. He’s an eccentric kid who manages to cause havoc for those in his orbit, especially his cousin, Bobby. A buddy comedy like this one is definitely worth checking out.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Welcome Freshmen

With its four seasons, Welcome Freshmen offers viewers plenty of laughs set to the backdrop of a high school. Something that makes this particular comedy so unique is that it begins as a sketch comedy and, halfway through its run, becomes a more familiar kind of sitcom, which works.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The Journey Of Allen Strange

The “extraterrestrial living in secret on Earth” premise has been used quite a bit. However, The Journey of Allen Strange effectively plays out that story for young viewers by chronicling the exploits of a young Xelan alien, who lands on Earth and is taken in by a family. While the show offers some kid-centric hijinks, it also doesn’t shy away from tackling substantive topics. That includes the ramifications of its protagonist choosing to take on the form of an African American boy while in disguise.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Caitlin’s Way

One of the many Nick shows created by producer Thomas W. Lynch, Caitlin’s Way focuses on a troubled foster teen who moves from Philadelphia to Montana to stay with the relatives she never knew she had. Many of the stories center around Caitlin’s attempts to adjust to her new family unit and to a lesser degree the trials that those in her orbit experience. All in all, this may be one of the rawest shows ever produced by the aforementioned children’s network.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Mr. Meaty

It’s no secret that Nickelodeon has a knack for producing weird shows with gross-out elements, and Mr. Meaty definitely fits that bill. This teen sitcom, which is populated by puppet characters, follows the grimy and spooky misadventures of two teens as they work at a fast food restaurant in a shopping mall. Freezer-dwelling vampires, lizard-faced aliens and friends made of ham are just a few of the wild elements present in this production.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Just For Kicks

A severely underrated coming-of-age dramedy, the Whoopi Goldberg-developed Just for Kicks centers around four teenage girls of different ethnic and economic backgrounds who bond while playing for a New York-based soccer team. The four characters (one of which was portrayed by eventual Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams) are all layered individuals, and their stories are interesting. It’s sad that this underappreciated show only has 13 episodes.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

My Brother And Me

In some ways, My Brother and Me feels like a precursor to Kenan & Kel though, unfortunately, it didn’t last nearly as long as the All That spinoff. The 13-episode show may not break any sitcom conventions, but it’s perfectly entertaining and deserves recognition for being one of Nickelodeon’s first shows to feature a predominantly Black cast.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

100 Deeds For Eddie McDowd

Nick has produced a number of quality fantasy series, including the overlooked late ‘90s/early 2000s gem that is 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd. The Thomas W. Lynch-produced comedy sees a bully get transformed into a dog by a mysterious drifter (played by the late Richard Moll), who orders him to perform 100 good deeds in order to reverse the spell. And, to add insult to injury, Eddie is owned by (and can only communicate with) Justin Taylor, the last kid he bullied.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Salute Your Shorts

At the very least, one would hope that ‘90s kids remember the teen sitcom Salute Your Shorts, which is a comedy that centers around the inhabitants of the fictional Camp Anawanna. The characters are entertaining enough, and the summer backdrop gives the show a great vibe. It may have only lasted two seasons, but Shorts is certainly a classic.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The Brothers García

Only a handful of Nickelodeon shows truly feel as grounded as The Brothers García. Four seasons in length, it follows the life and times of a Mexican American family living in Texas. There are The Wonder Years comparisons to be drawn, but the sitcom has its own distinct vibe. Despite having a short-lived revival series , the comedy still somehow doesn’t receive much attention from contemporary audiences.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Nickelodeon Guts

Double Dare and Legends of the Hidden Temple still slide into conversations, but the same can’t truly be said about fellow game show Nickelodeon Guts. Each episode shows contestants vying in athletic competitions in the pursuit of medals. The show’s style changes over the course of its three seasons, and each iteration provides fresh spins on the game.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Romeo!

Lil’ Romeo’s popularity in the late ‘90s/early 2000s is a major reason why he was able to land his own sitcom. Said show – which is eponymously titled Romeo! – sees the rapper playing a somewhat fictional version of himself, who gets into various shenanigans alongside his family and friends. It may not be the finest series ever produced but, like its protagonist, it has plenty of charm.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

My Life As A Teenage Robot

Imbued with the adventurous spirit of some of the funniest Saturday morning cartoons, My Life as a Teenage Robot follows Jenny Wakeman, or X-J9, as she protects the world and faces the perils of high school. This Emmy-winning show not only dishes out plenty of action but also some solid laughs.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

El Tigre: The Adventures Of Manny Rivera

One of the many nearly-forgotten Nick relics of Nick’s past, El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera is a fun superhero show about a superpowered boy who must decide whether he wants to be a hero or a villain. And, if that weren’t interesting enough, his father is a world-class hero, while his grandfather is a major supervillain. (Talk about a wild family tree.)

(Image credit: YTV)

Fifteen

Fifteen is a Canadian production, though it’s still technically a Nickelodeon show, given that its four seasons aired on the network. Incredibly campy and clichéd as it may be, the show manages to entertain through its stories about the students of the fictional Hillside School. Additionally, the series showcases the talents of a young Ryan Reynolds.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The X's

Nickelodeon has dabbled in the world of espionage here and there, with The X’s being a prime example of that. At the forefront of the series is a family of secret agents, who seek to protect the world from malevolent forces while trying to maintain some sense of normalcy. I mean, nothing says family like thwarting a madman’s evil plans while on vacation, right?

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Make The Grade

Some may laugh at this notion, but education is something that’s long been important to Nick. With that, it’s not surprising that the network would produce Make the Grade – a game show that sees youngsters answering trivia questions that cover various topics, ranging from Mathematics to Home Economics. It’s a smart show, and you’d be wise to remember it.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Tak And The Power of Juju

It’s common for TV shows to get adapted into video games, but it’s somewhat rare that a game is transformed into a small-screen production. That’s the case with Tak and the Power of JuJu, an adventure series about a teen who uses his magical powers to aid his tribe. A cartoon series like this deserves at least some kind of mention.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Finders Keepers

Finders Keepers is a game show in which critical thinking is incredibly important. Contestants are tasked with locating hidden objects that are scattered around a big house (that’s built on a soundstage). With this fun concept, it boggles the mind that this show doesn’t receive more attention.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Catscratch

Have you ever wondered how three mischievous cats would be left with oodles of cash after their wealthy owner dies? Well, if you have, you’re in luck, because Catscratch provides that very premise. The short-lived series does break the mold in major ways, yet it offers up solid laughs and a bit of heart.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Just Jordan

Just Jordan centers on Little Rock, Arkansas transplant Jordan Lewis, who moves to Los Angeles and can’t seem to avoid getting into teenage shenanigans. JJ has essentially been overshadowed by its contemporaries, like iCarly, Zoey 101 and True Jackson, VP. Nevertheless, it features a generally likable protagonist and some relatable storylines.