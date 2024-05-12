The 15 Best Nicktoons From The '90s And 2000s, Ranked

Kids today don't understand the feeling of waking up early on a weekend or summer day and watching cartoons. We'll look back on the '90s and 2000s as the peak of cartoons, especially when it comes to Nickelodeon's Nicktoons. This era had some absolute classics that still hold up to this day, so it's a good thing one can stream most of them with a Paramount+ subscription.

The following is a rundown of our ranked list of the best Nicktoons from the '90s through the 2000s. Readers will notice the glaring omission of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and while it technically qualifies for the list and is fantastic, it felt like an odd inclusion factoring in most of these shows skew toward comedy. With that said, let's dive in and remember all the best Nicktoons of the past:

15. The Penguins Of Madagascar

It's rare that I find the side characters of a movie more entertaining than the main stars, but this was certainly the case with Madagascar. The Penguins Of Madagascar was a show for the crowd that wanted more of the Penguins scheming and less of the zoo animals adapting to life in the wild. The concept proved popular enough to get 149 episodes, which is pretty astounding, considering they were envisioned as minor characters initially.

14. Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters hasn't quite withstood the test of time like other Nicktoons on this list, but it's very worthy of this list all the same. Making a horror comedy for children centered around monsters is daring, especially when using an art style that is somewhat frightening to younger audiences. Its inclusion on the list of massively underrated cartoons is also justified, because we should all have more Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm merch in stores, given how great the storytelling was.

13. The Angry Beavers

I don't think there's ever been a better characterization of brothers who are around the same age than Norbert and Daggett from The Angry Beavers. Both were different and alike in the same ways, and oh so entertaining to watch as a kid. I won't lie, these two effectively drilled the word "spoot" into my vocabulary.

12. Rocket Power

When Rocket Power was first on television, I begged my parents for a skateboard for Christmas. Seeing Otto, Reggie, Twister, and Sam shred had me convinced I could do it just as well. That never really worked out, but I still have fond memories of all the extreme fun those friends had and think this series would be worthy of a reboot in 2024.

11. Invader Zim

I don't think there's any stating how culturally significant Invader Zim was to millenials who embraced the emo lifestyle. Whether it was a love of Zim or his robot, Gir, who posed as a dog, the franchise had enough of an impact to make a comeback to Nickelodeon years later for a full-length movie.

10. KaBlam!

The wonderful thing about KaBlam! was that the actual show was a collection of several mini-shows. I loved the excitement of tuning into an episode and not knowing if I was about to watch Prometheus and Bob, Action League Now, or one of the many other shorts in rotation for the comic-book-themed series. The show only aired 48 episodes, but the number of shorts packed in makes it feel like there were a lot more.

9. Doug

There are a lot of great shows about the middle school experience that kids can look to for guidance these days, but Doug felt like one of the only animated options back in the day. Unfortunately, the series hasn't survived with a reboot or revival in the modern day, though creator Jim Jenkins did reveal if he thought Doug and Patty ever ended up together.

8. Rocko's Modern Life

Rocko's Modern Life is one of those shows that was great when you were a kid, and it holds up really well when you're an adult. It's one of the weirdest Nicktoons of all time, but not so over the top that it was obvious to a child audience, like Ren & Stimpy was. I'll forever love this show and appreciate that it taught me the key difference between a kangaroo and a wallaby.

7. Danny Phantom

There's something truly special about Danny Phantom. The series was mainly meant to be a comedy, but there were plenty of dramatic elements and action to it that made it about as enjoyable as the modern features in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Frankly, I'm surprised that there hasn't been a live-action series or movie announced for this hero, as a teen whose powers allow him to become a ghost and fight baddies is pretty damn cool.

6. The Adventures Of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius

The Adventures Of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius might be one of the cases in which the television series exceeded the quality of the original movie in about every way. The Nickelodeon series expanded on Jimmy's well-intentioned but chaotic inventions and the colorful cast of characters in town. You might have even forgotten it spawned a spinoff called Planet Sheen, but we don't talk about that one, because it's terrible.

5. Hey Arnold!

Hey Arnold! was a great series that encapsulated the life of children living in the big city. As for what big city that is, I always assumed it was New York City, but as Bustle and others over the years have pointed out, the show actually takes place in Washington state. Put that mindblowing fact aside for a bit and remember that this is a series that celebrated the rich diversity of our world long before Hollywood made it a priority, and it holds up really well to this day.

4. The Ren & Stimpy Show

When I look at the humor Gen Z finds most appealing on TikTok, I always think about how much they'd probably enjoy The Ren & Stimpy Show. It's loaded with bizarre tension, over-the-top reactions, and visuals that you can't help but cringe watching. It's no wonder that a reboot is in development, though we've heard little about it in recent years. Hopefully, it's still coming, because I think it'll be something people enjoy.

3. The Fairly OddParents

The Fairly OddParents is the ultimate fantasy if you're a kid. Who wouldn't want a pair of fairies who are capable of granting wishes beyond your wildest dreams just to make the boring days pass by faster? It's a concept that, frankly, never gets old, and I think the series could still work today if it got a reboot.

2. Rugrats

Before the parents of today were obsessed with Bluey, Rugrats was the definitive show that they could enjoy with their children. The series' early episodes featured plenty of jokes for the older audience, but it went entirely over the heads of the kids tuning in to watch what adventure the babies would get in that week. In hindsight, it's a wonder none of these kids ever died, but I guess it wouldn't be a kids cartoon if it was realistic.

1. Spongebob Squarepants

In 2024, I don't think there's any disputing that Spongebob Squarepants is the king of Nicktoons programming. What started as a bizarre show about a sponge in a pineapple has evolved into a franchise in which its starring character is as recognizable to children around the world as Mickey Mouse or Bugs Bunny. The series is still rolling strong, has had three movies, and has two more on the way. All hail the king of Nicktoons, and long live Spongebob.

As mentioned, you can find a bunch of Nicktoons available on streaming on Paramount+. There's also a '90s Kids channel on Pluto TV worth checking out for those who want that Saturday Morning cartoon experience without having to click around on their own.