It's No Joke Swap, But Michael Che's Shoutout On Colin Jost's Birthday Is Straight Trolling

The joke swap between Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che has become one of the most anticipated parts of the show, and we thought we’d seen in the SNL Season 51 finale just how far Che was willing to go. Maybe not, though, because Che paid tribute to Jost on his birthday with a message that may not have been a blind joke swap, but was still trolling of the highest order.

Colin Jost celebrated his 44th birthday on June 29, but just because it was his big day doesn’t mean he was safe from the shots being fired by his Weekend Update partner. Che posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram, along with a couple of frames of text that read:

Happy bday to my good buddy, Colin Jessica Jost. I think back to all the stupid fights we had thru the years.. like when you came to work with that racist puppet.. or when [you] kept doing nazi salutes to our fans on tour.. or when you got our first magazine cover cancelled cause i was ‘making stupid faces’.. or when you INSISTED on getting R Kelly on the show.. or when ? you took me to that ‘whites only store’.. or when you? got us beatup at Wrestlemania.. or all the times i had to stand there and listen to you and scarlett argue at work and just had stand there like, ‘ohhh kayyy.’ or when harry styles gave us flowers and you gaslit me cause said ‘i dont think he likes me’, and you got all mad like ‘HE GOT US THE EXACT SAME THING!! YOURE JUST BEING REVERSE RACIST AGAIN!!’... or that time when the FBI thought we were dating..

Undoubtedly, the funniest part of this lengthy message is the fact that Michael Che included receipts for these memories (both real and photoshopped), including an image of the two of them in the ring at WrestleMania 35, a selfie driving past a Whites Drug & Department Store, a doctored image of their 2018 Variety cover, handwritten notes from Harry Styles and more.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Che’s post continued:

None of that shit matters today. Cause we're still pals. And still the BEST update anchors, besides Norm, tina, amy, jimmy, seth, chevy, jane, aykroyd, miller, nealon, and quinn.. and I’ll argue that with ANYBODY.

Yeah, you have to give Michael Che credit for putting this one together, and then remembering to name some of the best former Weekend Update anchors like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Norm Macdonald, Kevin Nealon, Jane Curtain and others. I definitely think Jost and Che's names deserve to be on the list of greats.

Perhaps the best birthday gift Colin Jost could have gotten from his colleague is that his wife Scarlett Johansson escaped the tribute mostly unscathed. That definitely hasn't always been the case, as Jost has been made to read jokes about the Black Widow star — sometimes even in front of her — during their joke swaps.

(Image credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

The Weekend Update joke swap has a great origin story, and it’s something that Colin Jost and Michael Che reserve typically for their Christmas show and each season finale. During their SNL segment, they write jokes for each other that they don't see until they read them live on-air.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love that Michael Che didn’t wait for Saturday Night Live to return to the